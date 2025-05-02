Execs Give Thoughts on Chiefs NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs had another good draft last week in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs went after their biggest needs right away once the draft started. The Chiefs filled most of their needs in the draft and now will get going with these new rookies and learning them up to speed and learn the playbook, and getting ready for the game at the National Football League level.
The Chiefs got one of the best offensive linemen in the 2025 draft. The Chiefs went after Josh Simmons with the 32nd overall pick.
That was shocking because Simmons should have been taken higher than that. The Chiefs did it once again, where they found the best value in the players they picked. The Chiefs' offensive line will be better heading into next season.
The Chiefs also got value from the rest of the players they took. They got better on the defensive side as well. The Chiefs addressed that in the middle rounds. The Chiefs also took players in the late rounds that should have been taken higher as well. Head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach did a good job in working together and getting the right rookies in the building.
Now we look at what NFL executives are saying about the Chiefs 2025 draft. Did they like it or were there concerns?
"An old football adage says a team with two quarterbacks is a team without any. The Chiefs hope that doesn’t apply to left tackles after the team doubled up on candidates to fill the troublesome spot on its line, using a first-round pick for Ohio State’s Josh Simmons after signing free agent Jaylon Moore for $15 million per year," said Mike Sando of The Athletic.
“I think they are raising the floor and do not need to be great at that position,” one exec said. “The quarterback makes up for so much deficiency up front. Peyton Manning and Tom Brady made up the difference for their teams, too.”
"After taking Simmons, who suffered a torn patellar tendon last season, the Chiefs used three picks for defense from selection Nos. 63 to 85. They took Tennessee defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott two spots before the Giants landed Darius Alexander at the same position."
“I understand why they took Norman-Lott — bigger-school guy, more actual pass-rush juice,” another exec said. “The corner they got from Cal (Nohl Williams in the third round) was a really good pick. He will be a good starter, a good No. 2 corner. He is smart, can play nickel, can play safety, great character, team captain. That’s a double in the third round.”
