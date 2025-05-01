SI Picks Chiefs' Brashard Smith as Favorite Late Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs proved again that you do not need to be at the top of the draft to find some of the best players. The Chiefs picked at the end of most rounds in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs have done a good job over the last couple of years in finding great talent no matter what pick they have. The Chiefs did that this year's draft as well, from start to finish.
The one position they looked to draft was the running back position. They did that, but waited until the final round and with their last pick of the 2025 draft. The Chiefs have found a running back before in the seventh round, and it was a good one. The Chiefs drafted starting running back Isiah Pacheco in the seventh round a couple of years back, and now they did it again in 2025.
In this year's draft, the Chiefs took running back Brashard Smith out of SMU in the seventh round. Many had him going much sooner than he did, but when the Chiefs saw that he was still on the board and they had their last pick, there was no doubt that the Chiefs were going to select Smith. He brings good value to the team and the running back position.
Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated named Smith as his favorite pick in the last round.
Round 7, No. 228: Kansas City Chiefs
Brashard Smith, RB, SMU
"The Chiefs moved up 23 to add Smith, who spent the first three years of his career as a receiver at Miami. He transferred to SMU, changed positions to running back and earned third-team All-American honors. Smith, an experienced kick returner who earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2023 as a return specialist, is still learning the nuances of running back. But his special teams background should get him on the Chiefs’ final roster, and his experience at receiver makes him a friendly weapon out of the backfield for quarterback Patrick Mahomes," said Flick.
Smith will bring a different look to the Chiefs' backfield. He will also help keep fresh legs on the field next season. Smith can also line up at the wide receiver position.
