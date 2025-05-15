NFL Awards Chiefs League-High 7 Primetime Games

the Chiefs are the FIRST team in NFL history to receive 5 PRIMETIME GAMES in the first 8 weeks of the season:



Week 1 vs LAC (Friday) (Brazil)

Week 3 at NYG (SNF)

Week 5 at JAX (MNF)

Week 6 vs DET (SNF)

Week 8 vs WAS (MNF)



they will also play on Thanksgiving & Christmas