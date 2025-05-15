NFL Awards Chiefs League-High 7 Primetime Games
America’s resident NFL dynasty is ready for America to watch. Seven of the 17 Kansas City Chiefs games are in primetime. Eight of them are in standalone windows, including Thanksgiving and Christmas games.
Get used to watching the Chiefs early, too. According to analyst Warren Sharp, Kansas City will become the first team in NFL history to play at least five of its first eight games in primetime.
That stretch begins in Week 1 when Kansas City makes the 11-hour flight to São Paulo, Brazil, to face Justin Herbert and the Chargers at Corinthians Arena on Friday, Sept. 5, at 8 p.m. ET. The second NFL game in the city will be the historic first NFL game on YouTube, available across the world for free on the company’s main platform. NBC will produce the game, just as it did a year ago when the Eagles began their journey to a Super Bowl victory over Kansas City.
No other team has more primetime games this season, barring flex-scheduling changes. Following the Chiefs with seven, Dallas ranks second with six while Atlanta, Buffalo, Detroit, the L.A. Chargers, San Francisco, Miami, Philadelphia and Washington each have five.
Kansas City’s Thanksgiving game in Dallas is expected to shatter the holiday’s all-time record for television viewers. Mike North, the league’s vice president of broadcast planning and scheduling, said Wednesday that the Week 13 Chiefs-Cowboys game was an example of Roger Goodell and the league “taking the Ferrari out of the garage.”
“The commissioner obviously was excited,” North told CBS insider Jonathan Jones. “He knows what we've become as part of the fabric of this country on that day. And you get a lot of casual fans watching Thanksgiving. You know, when you're starting to do 40-45 million viewers for an NFL game, those maybe aren't the diehards all season long watching every game no matter what.”
The Chiefs’ eight standalone games in 2025:
- Week 1, Friday, Sept. 5, at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m. ET (YouTube)
· Week 3, Sunday, Sept. 21, at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
· Week 5, Monday, Oct. 6, at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
· Week 6, Sunday, Oct. 12, vs. Detroit, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
· Week 8, Monday, Oct. 27, vs. Washington, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
· Week 13, Thanksgiving, Nov. 27, at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
· Week 14, Sunday, Dec. 7, vs. Houston, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
· Week 17, Christmas Day, Dec. 25, vs. Denver, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)
