Isiah Pacheco Must Show Up vs. Giants
Isiah Pacheco has been practically AWOL for the Kansas City Chiefs in the first two weeks of the 2025 NFL season. After an offseason in which he was repeatedly heralded as faster, stronger, and quicker following his return from a fractured fibula last year, he's yet to justify any of that hype. His fantasy owners are currently paying the price.
Through two games, Pacheco is averaging a measly 4.4 full-PPR points per game. That's tied for 51st among running backs, behind players like Austin Ekeler, Blake Corum, and Kenneth Gainwell. He had an average fantasy draft position of 60, the 24th-highest at his position.
Clearly, Pacheco is severely underperforming his expectations, both for the Chiefs and for his fantasy drafters. Some may have already given up on him, and they couldn't be blamed for wanting to cut bait before his stock tanked any further. Those who haven't yet will regret it if he can't turn things around in an opportune Week 3 matchup with the New York Giants.
Isiah Pacheco has to take advantage of Giants matchup
It's not just on Isiah Pacheco. The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line was absolutely dominated in the trenches in both of their two games so far, first against the Los Angeles Chargers in the opener in Brazil and then by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl LIX rematch.
It's not as if Pacheco is being outplayed by Kareem Hunt or another backup running back. The Chiefs' ground game overall has been dreadful, outside of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' improvised scrambles. In Week 3, though, Pacheco has to prove that he can be an effective rusher when his line can open lanes for him.
The New York Giants were expected to field a vaunted defense this season, but that hasn't been the case so far through two games. NFL.com's Michael Florio believes this could be a favorable matchup for Pacheco and the Chiefs:
"This is a huge game for Pacheco's fantasy value. I think he brings sleeper appeal after playing 60 percent of snaps in Week 2, with 10 carries, 18 routes run and two targets. That was double the amount of pass-game usage as we saw from Kareem Hunt, and while Hunt is still the short-yardage back, he only received eight carries on Sunday," he said.
"We also saw rookie Brashard Smith's role shrink. The Chiefs have led for less than three minutes this season. Game script could be on Pacheco's side more in this one. Plus, the Giants have allowed 5.7 yards per carry to backs, the second-highest rate in the NFL. Lastly, this is a return home for the Jersey boy. It has been a rough start, but this has get-right potential."
He has to capitalize in Week 3, lest his fantasy owners look elsewhere for a RB2/FLEX play and the Chiefs begin their search for a new lead back in reality.
