Why Week 3 vs Giants Is a Make‑or‑Break Game for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are entering their most important Week 3 game in a long time. For the first time since Patrick Mahomes took over as the franchise quarterback, this team sits at 0-2 after two games. Neither of their losses was a stunner given the important context surrounding them, but nevertheless, the Chiefs need a win to turn their season around.
There's still no confirmation that Xavier Worthy will be available against the New York Giants after suffering a dislocated shoulder in Kansas City's first game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but his prospects of suiting up are looking good. They've desperately needed his presence in the passing attack, especially with Rashee Rice serving a six-game suspension to begin the campaign.
The Chiefs' defense was able to bounce back with a strong showing against the Philadelphia Eagles in their Super Bowl LIX rematch. They were able to hold their opponent to just 20 points and contain Philly's heralded ground game to just 122 yards on 3.6 per attempt. It's the offense that KC needs to step up, starting with Week 3 versus the Giants.
Chiefs comfortably favored against the Giants
Despite their 0-2 status, most haven't counted the Kansas City Chiefs out yet. Once they get Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice back, the offense is expected to return to its explosive nature, especially with Patrick Mahomes returning to form with incredible individual performances in both of the team's losses so far.
Kansas City needs its attack to show up against the New York Giants, though, even if Worthy still isn't good to go. The Giants' defense has allowed a combined 61 points and the most yards in the league with 910 through the first two games. The Chiefs should be able to move the ball in Week 3, whether Worthy is out wide or not.
In this clash between two 0-2 teams, Kansas City is given a significant edge. FanDuel has given the Chiefs -270 odds on the moneyline, tagging them as 5.5-point favorites.
They shouldn't expect an easy win, though. The Giants' defense hasn't performed yet this season, but they have some high-profile talent, such as Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence II, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter, who are capable of wrecking a game, especially against a questionable offensive line like the Chiefs'.
On the other side of the ball, New York could take advantage of a suspect Kansas City secondary with its developing connection between Russell Wilson and Malik Nabers. Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense must be prepared to respond if the Giants' attack gets rolling. The over/under for this game has been set at 44.5 points.
