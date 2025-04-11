Chiefs' Anudike-Uzomah Reflects on Draft Day Experience
The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and with all the emotions that come on the special day for players and their families, it's a moment that every player remembers. For Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, he remembers his draft day experience like it was yesterday.
Originally drafted by the franchise in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Kansas City product didn't have to move very far from his home to get to his new team. Since debuting, Anudike-Uzomah has been a strong piece of the Chiefs' defensive core, especially since he's only known playing a full season ending with a Super Bowl appearance.
"I thought I was dreaming the whole time," Anudike-Uzomah said on Good Morning Football. "Right when they called my name, all my family was shouting and everything like that, and I'm still in shock. I had to pinch myself a couple of times.
"I literally dreamed about this my whole life," Anudike-Uzomah said. "Growing up, I went to the Chiefs parade in 2020. I would say, 'What if I'm on that podium,' and then boom, a couple of years later, I'm right there with all the Chiefs, which was a dream come true.
Through two seasons, the Chiefs defensive end has collected 41 total tackles, 24 solo tackles, three quarterback sacks, and has recorded 7.5 stuffs in 34 regular season games. While he could be fighting for a starting role on the right side of George Karlaftis, it's a special time for young players to reflect on where they started.
Anudike-Uzomah grew up supporting the team he now plays for, and as several student athletes dream of doing the same thing, Anudike-Uzomah is proof that hard work and dedication can get you anywhere.
If the young defensive end can showcase that he is the best option to earn that starting role, the Chiefs Kingdom should fully expect his overall numbers to increase. In his collegiate years, Anudike-Uzomah recorded 101 total tackles, 71 solo tackles, and 20.5 sacks in just three seasons.
The franchise is going to need him and the other defensive ends to shine in 2025 if Anudike-Uzomah wants to make his way back to his third straight Super Bowl appearance in three seasons.
