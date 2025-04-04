Chiefs DE Anudike-Uzomah Reveals Offseason Mindset
The offseason has been a time for several Kansas City Chiefs to take a load off, heal their bodies from a grueling season, and mentally prepare for what's to come. As the 2025 campaign approaches quicker and quicker, several Chiefs are fully preparing themselves for battle.
From franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes to tight end Travis Kelce, the Chiefs have taken their offseason training seriously, especially after the defeat to end the season to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. But it's not just the players on the offensive side of the ball gearing up for another season in Kansas City.
Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah has been mentally preparing for his third season in the National Football League after improving his statistics from year one to year two. Joining Kay Adams on "Up and Adams with Kay Adams", Anudike-Uzomah revealed what's been going through his mind since the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.
"One thing I've focused on is basically getting the scheme wise and attention to details. Like, my foot work and helping with my pass rush. I know there's a lot of things, a lot of sacks I missed last year," Anudike-Uzomah said.
"Spending some time with my family, too. I know I didn't spend that much time last year with my family because of all this stuff going on with football and stuff like that. That was a big emphasis this year for me too."
What fans don't always take into consideration is that these players are just like us; they want to be with their families, and they want to spend the offseason not thinking about work. Going into the new campaign though, being just around the corner, these players know how important family time is.
Last season, Anudike-Uzomah dropped 27 total tackles, 16 solo tackles, while recording 2.5 quarterback sacks, one forced fumble and recovery, and five passes defended. Listed as a second string option behind Mike Danna, Anudike-Uzomah will easily find time to prove himself in camp.
Anudike-Uzomah just turned 23 years old this past January, and he still has a ton to learn, but what better franchise and players to learn from than those on the Chiefs?
