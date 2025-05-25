One Big Need for the Chiefs on Offense This Year
The Kansas City Chiefs will always have a good chance at having a Top 10 offense with quarterback Patrick Mahomes under center. However, a trend has occurred for Kansas City over the last three seasons of their Super Bowl run that jumps off the page when it comes to big plays.
Last season, and the season before, the Chiefs haven't had a wide receiver notch more than 1,000 receiving yards in a season. While the statistic isn't needed for success, it does pay dividends when looking at some of the most electric players that the National Football League has to offer.
Mahomes has loved to target veteran tight end Travis Kelce over the years, even with the decline he has had in his production since 2022. Kelce is the last Chiefs player to record 1,000 receiving yards or more.
With that being said, the Chiefs haven't shown they can have explosive catches for more than 20 yards consistently. Last season, Kelce brought in nine receptions that went for 20 or more receiving yards, which placed him in a 54th-place tie compared to other receivers on the list.
Fans love it when quarterbacks unleash their arms and make big plays like that, it has just been something Mahomes hasn't been able to do much over the years. The last time a Chiefs player cracked the Top 10 in big plays was in 2022, and it came on the back of Kelce's 19.
With the likes of rookie Jalen Royals, youngsters Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy are likely to see an increased number of targets, this should be a goal the Chiefs have for the season. The speed of the three receivers and their natural ability to catch the football increase the likelihood of big plays.
Last season, tight end Noah Gray showed he could be an option for big plays as well, hauling in six catches going for 20 receiving yards or more. Worthy had a mere four 20+ receiving yard catches during the regular season, placing him in a 129th-place tie.
All in all, if the Chiefs are still struggling with their rushing game, depending on how Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, and seventh-round draft pick Brashard Smith perform, this goal is very doable for a Kansas City team looking for revenge.
Ensure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.