Former Coach Responds to Chiefs' Kelce's Claim on Jaguars' Hunter
The Kansas City Chiefs are entering the 2025 season with a chip on their shoulders, as they look to reclaim their spot at the top of the NFL mountain. One way the Chiefs can win several games this season is by strategically planning for their opponents ahead.
The Chiefs have a packed beginning of the season, taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in Week 1, and then heading back to the states to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LIX rematch. However, one game early on the schedule could be one of the more entertaining ones of the season.
Come Week 5, the Chiefs will be taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars and their new leadership. The Jaguars are an interesting team to watch this season, as they have a roster makeup that looks better on paper compared to last season. A large reason for that is because of their first-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Travis Hunter.
Hunter has aspirations of being a two-way player, which could move the needle for what it means to be an athlete in the National Football League. However, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce revealed his thoughts on how to stop Hunter from being effective on both sides of the football.
“See, that’s the thing. I don’t know how they’re going to divvy it out. I don’t know because teams are going to be going after him. They’re going to try and make his day miserable," Kelce said.
“Dude, if he plays corner, they’re just going to run deep balls at him all day ... the wide receivers just take off on him all day. Just to try to get him tired. Why wouldn’t you just attack him that way?"
Kelce's words hold some weight in the world of the NFL, and quickly, his thought process in stopping Hunter traveled around. Former NFL head coach Eric Mangini recently joined Breakfast Ball and gave his two cents on Kelce's plan of action.
“I don’t think that plan is necessarily going to work,” Mangini said.
“It’s one of those things where, okay, if Travis Hunter is covering their best receiver, you’re going to tell your best receiver, ‘Hey, go run a go route all day. You’re a decoy. We’re not going to throw you the ball.’ You’re not going to know where he’s going to be defensively. He could be inside, he could be on the right, could be on the left. It would be nice if you could do that."
It remains to be seen how Hunter will be used by the Jaguars, but come Week 5, we will see how the Chiefs think the best way of attacking him is.
