Will the Chiefs Beat the Jaguars in 2025?
It can be argued that every game the Kansas City Chiefs are a part of can be considered a "primetime game", with them being the most successful NFL franchise in the past couple of seasons, and them amid their dynasty.
That's why they have a league-high seven games slated for primetime TV, and that's no different in their week five matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is one of their two Monday night matchups, with the second one coming in Week 8.
The Chiefs will be on the road and have to contend with a fanbase that's ready for change. Despite the roaring crowd that will presumably be rooting against the Chiefs, I think they come back home with a win.
Patrick Mahomes is 3 - 0 against Trevor Lawrence in his career, including beating him once in the playoffs. 2025 is an important point in Lawrence's career where he has to prove that he can get back to being a franchise quarterback and get the Jaguars something meaningful.
Of course, all eyes will be on the Jaguars' first-round pick, Travis Hunter. The Jaguars traded for him, and their fans are eager to see the college football phenomenon alter the course of their franchise history.
Unfortunately for them, I think this is a game where the Chiefs defense can hold him in check. Whether it's Trent McDuffie, Jaden Hicks, or free-agent acquisition Kristian Fulton, the Chiefs have the personnel to blanket the field and minimize his impact on offense.
Hunter is just as good on defense as he is on offense, and the Chiefs will have to find a way to play against him on both sides of the ball. He's certainly skilled at disrupting pass plays and picking balls off with his athleticism, but he doesn't have enough talent around him to stave off Mahomes and the Chiefs' passing attack for an entire game.
Their defensive line is impressive and does pose a threat to a vulnerable Chiefs offensive line, but if they're able to hold it together enough for Mahomes to progress through his reads, the Jaguars don't have enough talent in their backfield to contain the Chiefs' receiving corps.
The Chiefs are simply more talented than the Jaguars and are far more experienced. I think they'll win against the Jaguars and leave Lawrence still searching for his first win over Mahomes in his career.
