The News Chiefs Kingdom Wanted to Hear from Minicamp
The Kansas City Chiefs will begin their training camp on July 21, just over a month away. Following the 2024 campaign, the franchise is itching to get back on the field and to fight for the AFC West division title, but more work is still needed before that can start.
Injuries plagued the Chiefs last season, and yet they still found a way to make it to their third straight Super Bowl. While the end result wasn't what they wanted, it wasn't entirely unexpected, as the grueling season just caught up to them at the wrong time.
Going into training camp, though, the Chiefs fanbase has something to rejoice about. When asked about both Josh Simmons, the franchise's 2025 first-round draft pick, and Rashee Rice's timetable for return, head coach Andy Reid revealed the best thing he could to the media.
"I think they're both ready to go. Yeah, they actually got great work in these camps here," Reid said.
This news is massive for the franchise. Simmons was on the draft radar for as long as we knew, having been regarded as one of the best offensive lineman options this year's draft class had to offer. The Chiefs knew about his injury, and yet still took him with the final pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Simmons is recovering from a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, an injury that took away the majority of his senior season with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Seeing as though the Chiefs need offensive line help, news regarding Simmons being ready to go for training camp is only a good sign ahead of the season.
Rice was on pace to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL last season before the injury he suffered in Week 4. Tearing his lateral collateral ligament required surgery, and made his timeline for return unknown. But seeing how much Rice has been able to do in his recovery process, the wide receiving room is getting much-needed insurance.
With the Chiefs hopefully getting insurance on both the offensive line and the wide receiving room for the foreseeable future with these returns, the AFC should be on notice.
