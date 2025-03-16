Justin Reid Sounds Off on Leaving Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs so far have had an active offseason and interesting free agency period. We knew that it was highly possible that the Chiefs would be losing key pieces on both sides of the ball after last season ended.
That is exactly what happened. The Chiefs traded one of their key players on the offensive line, let go of a veteran wide receiver, and lost arguably the best player in the secondary in safety Justin Reid.
The Chiefs did everything they could to try to bring back Reid to Kansas City but both sides had different views about what type of contact they were looking for. In the NFL we have seen top safeties leave in free agency because teams are just not willing to pay them as a top defensive player.
Reid found a new home right away. Reid signed a contract with the New Orleans Saints and found himself back in his home state.
At 28 years-old Reid signed a three-year deal for $31.5 million. Reid was an important piece to the Chiefs defense over the years and was a huge part of why they won two Super Bowls during his time with the team.
"Every kid in Louisiana dreams about playing for the Saints," Justin Reid said during his introductory press conference with the Saints. "As you go through this journey, you don't know if it's going to happen or not because you just go through this process. But I had an opportunity to make that dream come true. I can't tell you how excited I am."
"Reid did exactly what the Chiefs could've asked from him," said sports journalist Patrick McAvoy of The Sporting News. "He was a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams and now landed a nice deal to play in front of his hometown team. No one can knock him for that. Hopefully, he continues to find success in 2025 and beyond as a member of the Saints. The Chiefs have been active in free agency but certainly should look at the safety market now."
If the Chiefs cannot find a safety by signing one in free agency, they will turn to the 2025 NFL Draft next month to fill that hole.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE