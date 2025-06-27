Former Chiefs RT Makes Hilarious Comment at Travis Kelce
The Kansas City Chiefs are getting closer to the beginning of the NFL campaign for the 2025 season. Tight end Travis Kelce may be embarking on his final season both as a Chief and in the National Football League; however, he's making the most of his offseason activities.
Kelce recently hosted the annual Tight End University alongside San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and NFL legend Greg Olsen. The event is for several tight ends to further understand the position and how to succeed later in their careers, taught by some of the best tight ends the game has ever seen.
Kelce recently broke down his approach to evading defenders in one of his lessons. The lesson being taugh is below.
"Us big guys, it's so hard for us to just throw one foot in the ground going 75% speed in a route to get out of there, right?" Kelce said. "You got to be able to take two steps, sometimes it takes three on the 15 to 20 yard routes if you're lucky enough to run them."
"For me, getting in and out of a break, you have to slow that momentum down and really gather that power so that you can explode out," Kelce continued. "It's hard to gain separation if you don't go in at a controlled pace."
Kelce's wisdom was being closely watched by those in attendance, as they were getting a firsthand lesson from a future Hall of Fame inductee. However, former Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz commented on the video of Kelce's demonstration, picking fun at his former teammate.
"Nah, this is just for the cameras. We all know the real answer is just run around until you find open space and then the ball will be coming at you," Schwartz wrote.
Kelce lovingly replied with laughing emojis to his former teammate, making sure any doubters who thought the interaction was real were convinced otherwise. Schwartz and Kelce were teammates in Kansas City from 2016 to 2020, giving it all the more reason as to why they were messing with each other.
While Kelce could be on the last leg of his career, young tight ends need to take what he has to offer and apply that to the job they do themselves.
