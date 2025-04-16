Former Chiefs WR Loses "Untouchable" Status
Top wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's favorite target for three years running. In these three seasons as a Dolphin, Hill has already amassed two seasons with over 1,700 receiving yards.
However, before he was making plays in sunny Miami, Hill was catching perfect deep balls from Patrick Mahomes. Being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016, Hill quickly became Mahomes' top target as well. Together, they appeared in two Super Bowls and won one of them against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022.
After being practically untouchable these past seasons in Miami, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier seems like he's willing to shop the veteran around.
"That is not anything that we're pursuing, said Greer in a Tuesday presser. "Who knows? If someone wants to come and give me two first-round picks, we'll consider it."
Now that a trade price is unofficially, yet sort of officially set, many fans are desperately hoping for a reunion with the Kingdom's former star pass-catcher. Not too long ago, Hill was named as an honorable mention in a post-2000 all-time receivers list. Even with a different team and QB, Hill has done nothing but succeed and dominate within the NFL.
Hill has been a part of numerous trade talks and proposals since the Dolphins' Week 18 loss at the New York Jets. Hill was upset that Miami had not made the playoffs in 2024 and that he hadn't gotten over the 1,000 receiving yard mark like he had the past two seasons with the team.
Two first-rounders are a hefty price for the speedster. From Kansas City's view, there wouldn't be any real possibility of a reunion until the end of Hill's $90 million contract. The Dolphins have the opportunity to back out of his deal after this upcoming season, but they will also have to continue to monitor his behavior off the field.
If his situation in Miami continues to worsen, there's a chance that Hill could return to the Chiefs. Although for now, as dream situation such as this one seems unreachable at the moment.
