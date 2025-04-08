Former Chief Tyreek Hill Among Best WRs Drafted Since 2000
Last Friday, wide receiver Julio Jones announced his retirement after 13 seasons in the NFL. A legendary career, Jones amassed just under 14,000 receiving yards and over 900 receptions. Jones's 89.7 yards per game average is also the second-highest in league history.
Following his retirement, Bryan DeArdo of "CBS Sports" released a list of the Top-10 receivers to be drafted post-2000. While Jones unsurprisingly ranked high (fourth), a former Kansas City Chiefs pass-catcher also managed to get his foot in the door.
Tyreek Hill, now a top option for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, was once an integral part of the Chiefs' offense and arguably quarterback Patrick Mahomes's favorite target. In six years playing for Kansas City, Hill notched an incredible 6,630 receiving yards and 67 touchdowns, along with 719 yards on the ground in 91 total games. It's no wonder that DeArdo included Hill on this prestigious list.
Honorable mention: Tyreek Hill
"While his career has been incredible up to this point, Hill hasn't played long enough to rival the career numbers that would merit a spot in the top 10," DeArdo explained. "Hill can possibly surpass some of the wideouts who currently occupy the top 10 with a big 2025 season after injuries hindered him last season."
While he didn't quite manage to break into the Top-10, Hill's unprecedented success in the league up to this point had to be acknowledged. Although Hill has moved on from Andy Reid and the Chiefs, he's still putting up incredible stats in Miami.
In just three seasons with the Dolphins, Hill has already broken the 4,500-yard barrier for total yards through the air and ground combined. Even though 2024 was a considerable "down year" for the veteran, he still barely missed out on the 1,000-yard mark by just 31 yards.
Whether Hill stays on the Dolphins or perhaps returns to the Chiefs is still up to chance, but one thing that we can't deny is how dominant of a receiver he's been up to this point. No matter what team Hill ends up on, he's sure to cause serious misery to opposing DBs through his blazing speed and elite route-running skills.
