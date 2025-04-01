AFC West Rivals Named Landing Spot for Former Chief
Former Kansas City Chief and current Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has caught the attention of the media world once again following his recent tweets, hinting at a potential trade.
This isn't the first time that Hill has done this, as all of this started following the Dolphins' Week 18 defeat to conclude a rather lackluster season. Hill claimed he wanted to be traded, before taking those words back and stating he only said that given the heat of the moment.
Even after taking the claims back, perhaps Hill has been hinting at being open to being traded once again. At least, that's what analysts have gathered from his X posts.
All that being said has had analysts take to platforms to ponder where a Tyreek Hill trade would make most sense. Going into his 31 year old season, Hill still has a lot in the tank, whether that's in Miami with the Dolphins or another franchise in the National Football League.
According to USA Today's Nick Brinkerhoff, both the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers landed on his list for potential landing spots for Hill. While Hill started his career in the AFC West, there is a world we all may be living in where he returns, just not with Kansas City.
"{Pete} Carroll's crew probably won't be a contender in 2025, but they could challenge for a playoff spot if everything breaks right. Trading for Hill would be one way to accomplish that. The star receiver would get to continue playing in a warm climate after a move out West, starring as the Raiders' top receiving option alongside Brock Bowers," Brinkerhoff wrote.
Hill to the Raiders wouldn't push Las Vegas' franchise to the next level, as Brinkerhoff stated, but it would definitely give the Raiders an opposing figure on offense. After all, Hill has recorded six seasons with 1,000 receiving yards or more.
"The Chargers look like a team poised to sit out the offseason when changes are needed. Jim Harbaugh's team fell short in the playoffs after a surprisingly successful season and now they have essentially skipped adding reinforcements in free agency. Adding only Mike Williams won't be enough to put the Chargers in contention, and Ladd McConkey can't do it all himself," Brinkerhoff wrote.
The Chargers are a team that the Chiefs wouldn't want Hill to go to, given they finished behind them last season in the standings. The addition of Hill to Los Angeles would put them in the hunt, but not over the edge, compared to how the Chiefs have played over the past seven seasons.
