Former Chiefs WR Reacts to Shocking MLB Trade
The Major League Baseball world was taken aback on Sunday, June 15, as the Boston Red Sox decided to trade All-Star third baseman/designated hitter Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. In return, the Red Sox received left-handed starter Kyle Harrison, right-hander Jordan Hicks, outfield prospect James Tibbs III and Rookie League right-hander Jose Bello.
Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter is known as a New York Yankees fan, hence being named after MLB Hall of Famer and former Yankee Lou Gehrig. As many sports fans know, the Yankees and Red Sox are one of the longest rivalries in MLB history, so seeing Devers leave the Red Sox brought happiness to the former Chief.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter) to chime in on the blockbuster trade, Dieter had a simple response.
"Wow!!!! I actually appreciate this. Devers isn’t a team guy," Dieter wrote.
A few years ago, the idea of a trade involving Devers seemed highly unlikely as he has been one of the best hitters in Boston since debuting. But following the Red Sox's signing of veteran third baseman Alex Bregman this offseason, Dever's situation in Boston became more complicated.
Bregman is known for being a third baseman, as Devers is more widely known for his power bat at the plate. Devers, by trade, is a third baseman, and when asked to move to first base with the addition of Bregman, Devers was not too thrilled.
So much so, the issue prolonged, and Devers will now continue his playing days in San Francisco for the foreseeable future. For the former Chiefs wide receiver, he must be extra ecstatic, as Devers has been one of the best hitters against the Yankees in recent memory.
Throughout his career, the now former Red Sox played the Yankees 119 times and collected a .270 batting average, .348 on-base percentage, smashed 31 home runs and drove in 78 RBIs. Since 2024, Devers has never had an on-base plus slugging percentage lower than 1.000 against New York (league average in 2025 is .712).
While Dieter's reign in Kansas City didn't last very long, he continues to make his presence and passion for sports known over on X.
