Former Chiefs' WR Retiring to Pursue Different Dream
One of the Kansas City Chiefs' position groups that has shifted the most from year to year has been the receiver room. As the team continues to go through OTAs, the wide receivers have quickly become one of the most intriguing stories throughout the team.
With the comeback of star pass-catchers Rashee Rice and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, along with the addition of new faces such as rookie Jalen Royals, there's a lot of hype building around this offense. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have plenty of hands to choose from when deciding on where to go with the ball. The Chiefs will head into Week 3 of OTAs on June 10th, lasting until the 13th.
Meanwhile, a hopefully familiar name to the Chiefs Kingdom has decided to pursue his dreams outside of the game of football, making a decision to retire after a long 10-year career in the NFL.
Former third-round receiver Chris Conley has ultimately decided to step away from the league and football, according to his agent, Jonathan Perzley. Still, his path extends farther past the game, as he's got aspirations of his own.
Conley is returning to the University of Georgia (his alma mater) in order to pursue his dream of film-making, a unique path indeed.
Conley played his first four years at Kansas City after being drafted 76th overall in 2015. He was fairly quiet during his rookie season, recording 17 grabs for 199 yards and 1 touchdown. However, Conley would have quite the sophomore leap, going up to 44 catches for over 500 yards the following season.
Conley's best season would come in 2019 after signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars for his first contract extension past his rookie deal. He appeared in all 16 games, notching 775 receiving yards on 47 receptions and 5 scores.
Conley never surpassed 800 yards in a season, but he was always a great guy to have in the locker room--constantly mentoring and coaching the younger receivers.
He last played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2024, where he was only targeted a total of 12 times. Conley ended his rather lengthy career with a total of 226 receptions for 2,998 yards and 15 touchdowns.
