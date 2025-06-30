Former NFL Scout Predicts Chiefs' Regular Season Record
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 chances have been a topic of conversation as of late, as some believe their reign in the AFC West division is coming to a close, while others believe the Chiefs are still the team to beat in the entire AFC.
The last memory Chiefs Kingdom and the rest of the NFL fanbase have of the Chiefs was getting beaten down by the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The loss wasn't one the Chiefs wanted, but the lack of turnover in the coaching room as well as on the roster should only give Chiefs fans optimism heading into the new campaign.
That being said, former NFL scout turned NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently joined Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show to discuss several topics. One of those topics was the Chiefs and how Jeremiah sees their season going in terms of success and failure.
"I'm looking at that schedule and I'm looking at the Baltimore Ravens; that is a really good football team right there," Jeremiah told Eisen. "I'm not saying they're going to lose all of these games, but when you look on there and you see Baltimore and Detroit and Buffalo, two games with Denver and Chargers always play them tough."
"Gosh, you're going to go play on Thanksgiving and on Christmas, those are short weeks. I don't know, to me they're going to be a playoff team, they're going to be a 12+ win team. I just thought 15-2, I couldn't get to 15-2. They feel more like a 12-5 type team to me."
The Chiefs have won 12 or more games four times since the 2020 season, with the 2023 campaign having them finish 11-6. In that 11-6 season, however, they ended up winning the whole shabang. As we all know, the playoffs are a different story; you just have to get their first.
Having been a scout for multiple years, Jeremiah has a good sense of the makeup of each franchise in the NFL. When it comes to Kansas City, it still possesses the best quarterback, best head coach, and best defensive coordinator in the league, making it hard to doubt the Chiefs' success ahead of the campaign.
Ensure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.