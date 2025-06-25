Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' Legacy is Already Insurmountable
Who would have thought that in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs would draft one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the position in Patrick Mahomes? The former 10th overall pick has done nothing but succeed since donning a Chiefs uniform, and his legacy is already hard to top.
Mahomes has been to the mountain top several times before the age of 30, as he and the rest of the Chiefs franchise have created a modern dynasty with their successes. The Chiefs evoke emotion out of NFL fans; whether you love them or hate them, the Chiefs are always in the conversation.
The Chiefs' quarterback has been a hot topic of conversation ever since he has quickly approached being one of the best players to ever do it. Compared to Tom Brady, Mahomes still has work to do if he wants to overthrow the so-called "Greatest of All-Time".
However, Mahomes typically gets the respect he deserves. A major example of this comes from CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo, who compiled a ranking of the Top 25 players in NFL history, which features Mahomes punching his spot as the 11th-best player in DeArdo's eyes.
"Mahomes was eighth on last year's edition of this list, but he has temporarily fallen out of the top 10 after he suffered his second blowout loss in a Super Bowl. While he has lost some real estate, Mahomes still came in a few spots ahead of an all-time great QB in Unitas, and for good reason," DeArdo wrote.
"Still just 29 years old, Mahomes is a two-time league MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP. He's just one of five quarterbacks all time with at least three Super Bowl rings. Expect him to climb back into the top 10 -- and possibly even in the top five -- in the coming years."
The Chiefs' defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX pushed Mahomes out of the Top 10, but if he can return to his MVP-like form with the receivers he has returning, as well as an improved offensive line, Mahomes should easily solidify his spot as one of the greatest players of all time.
