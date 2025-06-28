NFC Safety Comments on Chiefs' Chances of Being Dethroned
History was on the line in Super Bowl LIX, as the Kansas City Chiefs looked to take down the Philadelphia Eagles and become the first team in National Football League history to win three consecutive Super Bowl championships. As we all know, the Chiefs' attempt at the three-peat was shot down.
With the loss, and an embarrassing one at that, the Chiefs are in a position this offseason, and when the season gets underway, to prove they are still the team to beat in the AFC. Having been the AFC Champions for three straight seasons, Kansas City has made its case in being the most well-rounded team in the conference.
The Chiefs' season gets underway in Sao Paulo, Brazil, as they take on their AFC West division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, and a Chargers team that has been heavily predicted to dethrone Kansas City for the division title. With several doubting the abilities of the Chiefs, one NFC safety believes they are still the team to take down.
According to Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake, the Chiefs' position at the top of the mountain hasn't changed.
"Any time you have a team that makes it to the Super Bowl, makes it consistently to the Super Bowl or AFC Championship, I mean, you have to respect it," Lake said on Good Morning Football. "These guys have been consistent. Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes have been able to do it year in and year out."
"I think they are still the team to beat. It should be interesting (to see) what they do this year, especially with Rashee Rice back in the regiment. I'm excited to see what they do, I think they can handle their own this year for sure."
The Rams were the closest team to eliminating the Eagles from the playoffs last season, but fell short in their pursuit. However, hearing the confidence in the Chiefs from an NFC opponent just proves how the rest of the league views Kansas City. The Chiefs are the team to beat, both for the AFC and the NFC.
With training camp less than one month away, fans best believe that the Chiefs are focused on returning to the big game at year's end.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.