Former QB Explains What Puts Chiefs' Mahomes Above Other QBs
The debate of who the best quarterback is for any given season will be a debate always to be had. For the 2025 campaign, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is among some of the best quarterbacks the league has, yet many believe he isn't the best QB entering the new season.
Mahomes had a down season by his standard of play, yet still played a pivotal role in getting the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row. Reigning MVP Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson are often parallel to Mahomes in the debate for who the best is.
Regardless of Mahomes not having an MVP-type season in 2024, the success continues to speak for itself. No matter what happened during the regular season, the Chiefs' quarterback was held to a high standard, and more often than not, he has lived up to those standards.
Former quarterback Dan Orlovsky recently joined ESPN's Get Up to discuss whether or not Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL or not. While he doesn't agree that Mahomes is the best going into the season, he does understand how and why Mahomes is held to that standard compared to the other quarterbacks in the debate.
"The gap has never been this ridiculously big gap when it comes to Patrick, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow," Orlovsky said. "All three of those guys had better seasons last year than Patrick did, yes. But there is the reality that Patrick, not once, not twice, but three or four times, has played his absolute best when it's been needed the most."
"Those other three guys haven't necessarily done that. And so, is Patrick the best at the position? He's still the top dog when it comes to you got to go be your very best when it's needed the most. When it comes to the ability to play, those guys have always been kind of nipping at his heels."
The debate can be had all it wants, but when the pressure is on and the lights are the brightest, Mahomes continues to prove why he was made for the spotlight.
