Former Chiefs Safety Sounds Off on Kansas City
This offseason has been filled with ups and downs for the Kansas City Chiefs. The franchise is still getting through the mental loss of Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles, but the roster looks better on paper going into the new campaign.
One of the more difficult pills to swallow for the franchise this offseason was the departure of veterans on the defensive side of the ball. One that stands out is safety Justin Reid, taking his talents to the New Orleans Saints after signing a three-year, $31.5 million contract with $22.25 guaranteed.
Reid was a pivotal piece to the Chiefs' defensive game plan. Every season that Reid donned a Chiefs uniform, the franchise went to the Super Bowl. The two-time Super Bowl champion, while no longer with the franchise, has made his feelings clear about what the team and the community of Kansas City mean to him, and what it will continue to mean to him for years to come.
"Kansas City is a part of me. I love Kansas City, and I feel like Kansas City loves me back," Reid said when promoting the JReid Indeed Foundation, via Matt Foster. "I didn't know how much I would love it before coming here, but since I've been here the last three years and the way that the community has embraced me and I've embraced the community."
"I want to stay here and have a piece of me and a part for the rest of my life. I love it here that much that I'm really motivated to continue to do advancements, and continue to have my foundation operate here."
Through Reid's Kansas City tenure, he totaled 265 combined tackles, 194 solo tackles, 23 passes defended, and three interceptions in 49 regular season games both played in and started. His impact both on the field and in the locker room will be missed, but the Chiefs have to keep pushing forward.
Jaden Hicks, Bryan Cook, and Mike Edwards are some of the names of the safeties that will look to provide as much to the roster that Reid did. For instance, Reid's impact has been made on youngster Hicks, hopefully motivating him to step up in a big way for the franchise in 2025.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.