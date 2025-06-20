Former Second-Round WR Gets Nod of Approval From Chiefs' Reid
The Kansas City Chiefs' offense was by no means the worst in the National Football League in 2024, but it wasn't as explosive as we've seen it in years past. Going into the 2025 campaign, the Chiefs were on the hunt to add extra wide receivers to the offensive scheme.
While the Chiefs brought back Hollywood Brown in free agency, as well as drafted wide receiver Jalen Royals in the 2025 NFL Draft, perhaps some of those wide receiving weapons already resided on the roster. An example of that would be former second-round draft pick, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton.
Thornton was the New England Patriots' second-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but never really found his footing. Through three seasons in New England, Thornton collected 385 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns, both of which came in his rookie campaign.
Thornton was waived by the Patriots in 2024 and quickly landed in Kansas City as a part of the practice squad. While he has yet to hit the field donning a Chiefs uniform, head coach Andy Reid seems to be approving of the talents that Thornton could bring to the roster, especially to the wide receiving room.
"I like Tyquan (Thornton)," Coach Reid said. "I like the way he's approached things. He's got the quarterback's trust, which is a positive thing. You got valuable reps in here. The other guys could see that he's a talented guy. So, so far, so good. Again, I'd like to see him in a game situation, how he handles it. I would anticipate he would do a nice job. I want to see, see where we're at with that."
Chiefs 2024 first-round draft pick Xavier Worthy is an example of "the other guys" that Coach Reid was eluding to. When asked about Thornton and the rest of the wide receiving room earlier this offseason, Worthy had nothing but positive things to say.
"Hollywood, Tyquan, we got a lot of guys out there ready to compete and a lot of guys ready to get the ball deep."
The punt return position is also an option that Thornton could fill this season, as his speed could play a huge part in that area.
