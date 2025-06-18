A Healthy Chiefs Team in 2025 Will Be Scary
The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to improve next season in different areas. Some things that stayed the same are that they have the best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, as well as the best head coach in Andy Reid. But this offseason, the Chiefs are getting a lot of people saying that their time is done and they will not be the same team they have been before.
That will only be adding to the fuel that the Chiefs are already feeling from last season. It is okay that everyone is writing them off. They do not care about what the outside noise is talking about. They are just worried about getting better this offseason and getting prepared the best way they can for the upcoming season. They know what they have to do to be better and get to where they want to be.
The Chiefs, when healthy, are a team that is nearly unstoppable. A lot of people are forgetting that last season they had to deal with a lot of injuries, and they still managed to get to the Super Bowl. Next season, the Chiefs will do their best to stay healthy. And if they can do that, you will see a different team, and that will be scary for the rest of the league.
"Listen, the Chiefs have always been scary," said former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson on "Speak". "You could never count them out. Where other people within the division are getting better. And at some point, you got to stop winning. You just have to stop winning and stop going to the Super Bowl. And this might be for them, all of a sudden, they stop."
"They do not win the division, they get to the playoffs, make it win a round or two, and that is pretty much it. They will not be hosting an AFC Championship game. And then we will be talking about someone else coming out of the AFC."
"No it is not over, it is just slowing down and they got to pick it back up. That is all I am staying."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.