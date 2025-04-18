Will the Chiefs Front Office Prioritize Extending Trey Smith?
The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line was shaking down the line in the 2025 NFL campaign. Greatly exposed by the Philadelphia Eagles during the Super Bowl, the Chiefs have made an effort this offseason to keep the strong pieces on the offensive line and build around them.
The strongest piece that Kansas City kept was in the form of guard Trey Smith. Smith was given the franchise tag by the Chiefs front office, which just means that Smith couldn't test free agency and that the Chiefs are obligated to offer him a one-year contract worth about $23.4 million.
That being said, the Chiefs and Smith still do have until July 15 to agree to a long-term contract, if the front office believes he fits into their long term plans. If a deal isn't reached by that date, Smith will play the 2025 season as a franchise tag.
Chiefs' general manager, Brett Veach, addressed the media on Thursday to discuss several things. One of those topics that was addressed is if Veach and the rest of the front office have any desire to extend Smith, or let him play on the franchise tag for the season.
"There's no lack of interest or will or desire on our end," Veach said. "My guess is, once the draft is over and our focus is back on taking care of the players that are here and trying to get those guys locked up."
The 2025 NFL Draft has taken up every franchise's attention, as the fate of the team lies in their hands. The Chiefs' front office isn't any different. While Smith was franchise-tagged, there could be a strong possibility that he stays in Kansas City when all the dust has settled from the battle that is the NFL Draft.
"I'm sure once things sell the settles down on both ends, we'll be in a position to continue this dialog and hopefully make some progress there. But, there's no secret there would like to get Trey
locked up," Veach said.
If the Chiefs are able to get a contract signed keeping Smith in a Chiefs uniform, the offensive line wouldn't take a step back if Smith has anything to say about it. The addition of Jaylon Moore also boosts the likelihood of a strong offensive line, regardless of the starting inexperience.
