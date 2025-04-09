Chiefs' Trey Smith Ranked Top FA for 2026
The Kansas City Chiefs want to come back next season stronger than last season. They will have that bad taste in their mouth from losing Super Bowl LIX all of 2025. That could be the driving force to give the team extra motivation, not only to get back to the Super Bowl but win it this time. The Chiefs have a lot of work to do.
One of the biggest moves they made this offseason was bringing back offensive lineman Trey Smith but they did it by the franchise tag.
Now, that is good for Smith and the team this season, but if a deal is not reached, Smith will become a free agent in 2026. Smith is a good offensive lineman, and many teams will be interested in him if he hits free agency in 2026.
Smith was ranked as one of the Top 30 free agents expected to hit free agency in 2026. Smith was looking for a good contract with another team if the Chiefs are not willing to give him a contract that made sense for both sides.
Daniel Popper of The Athletic ranked Smith as the No. 15 potential free agent next offseason.
"Smith was setting up to be one of the prizes of free agency heading into this offseason. But the Chiefs franchise-tagged him in February," said Popper.
"He is slated to make $23.4 million on the tag this year. The Chiefs can negotiate a multiyear extension with him up until July 15, so they have some time. If they do not get a deal done with Smith before the deadline, he would play 2025 on the tag. The Chiefs could then negotiate an extension after the season, or they could tag him again at an increased price. Smith can be a physically dominant player in the run game. He was an attractive piece this offseason and he will be again next offseason if he hits the open market."
The Chiefs have had a lot of problems on the offensive line in recent years. They are doing their best to solve those problems for 2025, but if they lose Smith, it will be a big loss for the team.
