Free Agent Safety on the Potential of Signing with Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have begun training camp as they look to build themselves into being the best team in the National Football League. The franchise has its sights set on climbing back to the top of the mountain, all starting with winning the AFC West division for the 10th straight year.
Speaking of the AFC West, one familiar foe to the Chiefs in safety Justin Simmons is still on the free agent market ahead of the 2025 campaign. Simmons has spent the majority of his career with the Denver Broncos, so he knows a thing or two about how elite the Chiefs offense can be with quarterback Patrick Mahomes manning center.
Last season, Simmons was a member of the Atlanta Falcons organization, which was his first year apart from the Broncos. The Chiefs do have depth when it comes to their safety room this season, but with the departure of Justin Reid to the New Orleans Saints, Simmons could find himself donning a Chiefs uniform before the season gets underway.
Of course, everything would have to go right between both the Chiefs and Simmons to get a deal done, especially with young safety Jaden Hicks looking to step into the role that Reid held last season. But when asked which way he is leaning in free agency, Simmons revealed that he is being picky in his approach.
"We're being patient, we're being picky on where we want to go next. Hopefully, the number one thing on the list is with a contender, and we want to have a chance to play with a team that has a chance to win it all," Simmons told ESPN WEST PALM (106.3 FM).
Simmons even revealed that after spending many years being on a team that goes against the Chiefs, it would be difficult to decline a call from the organization if they had interest in adding him.
"It breaks every bone in my body to say it, but obviously, if Andy Reid gave the call, and the Hunt family, it would be pretty hard to turn that down. They've obviously been great. They've been doing it for a long time. Mahomes is one of the best, if not the best, in the league, so it would be hard to turn that away."
