Chiefs vs. Bengals Grades: Interior Offensive Line Shines, Trent McDuffie Dominates
Despite a rare not-so-stellar performance from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs still escaped victorious after securing a 26-25 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Who deserves the most acclaim for giving Kansas City a chance to win the game with a walk-off field goal? Pro Football Focus delivered an interesting top-five list from the Chiefs' win.
KC's interior offensive line nearly sweeps the podium
In PFF's grades, center Creed Humphrey led the team with a tremendous 90.7 grade, while right guard Trey Smith was second with an 88.3 and left guard Joe Thuney ranked fourth with a 78.1. Despite a harrowing day for rookie left tackle Kingsley Suamataia, the interior offensive line received high marks both in pass-protection and in the running game, where the Chiefs were particularly effective in the first half.
Leo Chenal keeps rising — in all three phases?
For the second consecutive week, linebacker Leo Chenal earned a top-five team grade, recording a third-ranked 86.5 after being No. 4 (with a 79.7) against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Chenal played half of the Chiefs' defensive snaps (32 of 64) in addition to 17 special teams snaps and two reps as a lead blocker on offense. After being asked to contain Lamar Jackson through much of KC's Week 1 matchup, Chenal still saw a hefty workload against a very different quarterback and earned an even better mark from PFF.
Trent McDuffie was even better than his grade indicates
Cornerback Trent McDuffie earned the Chiefs' fifth spot in PFF's grading, recording a 77.2. Given the caliber of McDuffie's competition, his grade still feels low considering his performance against the Bengals. According to Next Gen Stats, McDuffie lined up across from Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase on 17 of 38 routes (45%) and allowed just one catch for four yards on two targets when he was the nearest defender against Chase. Per PFF, McDuffie allowed only that single four-yard reception in his 41 coverage snaps. Even after that four-yard gain, Chase began berating an official while looking for a flag, leading to a 15-yard penalty against Cincinnati. It was another showcase for one of the best defensive backs in the league.