Chiefs vs. Bengals Injuries and Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out for Week 2?
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in action on Sunday, squaring off against a feisty Cincinnati Bengals team they know all too well. Ahead of kickoff, both clubs have announced who will and will not be suiting up for the AFC rivalry game.
Here's who's inactive for Kansas City and Cincinnati in Week 2's matchup.
Kansas City Chiefs inactives vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- OL C.J. Hanson
- OT Ethan Driskell
- DT Marlon Tuipulotu
- DE Cameron Thomas
The biggest injury-related storyline for Kansas City resides with wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. Brown, one of the club's prized free agent pickups, missed most of the preseason and all of Week 1 with a sternoclavicular injury. The Chiefs placed him on the injured reserve list earlier this week after learning that he'd need surgery to correct his ailment. Missing all of the regular season is now a legitimate possibility for the former first-round pick.
Everyone else on this week's injury report practiced in full and carried no designation into Sunday. That list consisted of linebacker Nick Bolton (elbow), defensive end Mike Danna (quad), defensive back Nazeeh Johnson (hamstring) and defensive tackles Derrick Nnadi (triceps) and Mike Pennel (groin).
This weekend's inactives list is similar to that of Week 1. Hanson, Driskell and Tuipulotu were all included to open the season. Kansas City won't get a look at Thomas, a cutdown deadline trade acquisition, against the Bengals. Tight end Peyton Hendershot is active for the first time this season.
Cincinnati Bengals inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- WR Tee Higgins
- DE Cedric Johnson
- OT Amarius Mims
- TE Tanner McLachlan
- DT Kris Jenkins
Coming into Sunday's game, the Bengals listed the trio of Higgins (hamstring), tight end Tanner Hudson (knee, will play) and Mims (pectoral) as doubtful for Week 2. Additionally, defensive tackle Kris Jenkins was ruled out with a thumb injury. Higgins' absence is the most notable one of the group, as the talented wideout is a key piece of the Cincinnati offense. Quarterback Joe Burrow will still have Ja'Marr Chase to throw to, but his work is cut out for him without another reliable pass catcher in the rotation.