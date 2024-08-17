Chiefs vs. Lions Injuries: Who Could Make or Miss Preseason Matchup?
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in action for preseason game No. 2, hosting the Detroit Lions for the second time in less than a calendar year.
With both clubs having lost their openers last week, someone will leave GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium with a 1-1 record. On the flip side, the losers will go back to the drawing board and attempt to salvage their preseason slates before it's too late.
As is always the case during the preseason, teams won't release official lists of injuries and inactive players. That's for when the real games start, although pregame warmups usually give us a solid hint of who will or will not be suiting up for each outing. Let's take a look at where the Chiefs stand entering Saturday's game.
Dressed and participating in warmups
- WR Kadarius Toney
- CB Nazeeh Johnson
- WR Justin Watson
- LG Joe Thuney (not with starters)
Not expected to play against Detroit
- WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- OT Wanya Morris
- OT Jawaan Taylor
- LB Nick Bolton
- DT Derrick Nnadi
- DT Chris Jones
- CB Jaylen Watson
- S Justin Reid
Kansas City was off on Friday following its final practice of training camp on Thursday. For Andy Reid's club, running back Louis Rees-Zammit returned to work after missing Wednesday's workouts with a back injury.
Elsewhere, Taylor suffered a shoulder injury during the week of practice and Reid said on Thursday that he wouldn't play against Detroit. Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star says Lucas Niang could replace Taylor on Saturday. Morris (bone bruise), Jones (shoulder), Edwards-Helaire (illness), Brown (sternoclavicular) and safety Bryan Cook (personal) all missed Thursday's practice.
Christian Booher of Detroit Lions On SI writes that Detroit "rested a majority of their starters in the preseason opener and likely could do so again Saturday." Running back Jahmyr Gibbs (leg) and cornerbacks Terrion Arnold (upper body) and Ennis Rakestraw (ankle) were both injured in practice earlier this week. Sophomore quarterback Hendon Hooker is through concussion protocol and should play on Saturday.