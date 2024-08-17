Four Players to Watch in Chiefs vs. Lions: Can KC's Breakout Back Keep Climbing the Depth Chart?
On Saturday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs will take the field against the Detroit Lions in the second preseason game for both teams. This will be the first game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium since the Chiefs won their second-consecutive Super Bowl title. Since the NFL scaled back from four preseason games to three, this will also likely be the longest look coaches and fans will have to see the starters on the field in game action before the regular season. The preseason is still the best time to look for some players who are flying under the radar or who could be on the bubble for making the team. Let’s take a look at two offensive and two defensive players to keep an eye on during KC's second preseason game.
Running back Carson Steele
Carson Steele took Chiefs Kingdom by storm after a solid performance in the first preseason game. Steele has often been discussed for his potential ability to play fullback, but he clearly showed his has what it takes to compete and make things interesting in the running back room as well. Not only did he break tackles en route to a 20-yard run with his opening carry, but he led the backfield in rushing yards and scored the team’s lone touchdown as well. While many expected Steele to make a run at the 53-man roster, it almost feels like a lock at this point. Another solid outing in his second preseason game as a pro would go a long way toward turning his dream of making the team into reality.
Wide receiver Justyn Ross
Justyn Ross has been an interesting player to watch ever since he was picked up by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Ross looked like a star in his freshman season at Clemson before suffering several injuries and health setbacks, including a major spine condition that threatened his career. There was always a high ceiling for Ross, who has size and physical abilities that separate him from other competitors. Staying healthy and blooming into the player he has the potential to be could be a huge boost for this Chiefs squad, especially since he’s just 24 years old and in his third year with the team. Ross made an excellent 23-yard reception in the first preseason game but also had some standout plays during the last week of training camp, including an impressive touchdown grab. Ross is a player you’ll want to keep an eye on these next couple of weeks.
Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton
Tershawn Wharton has always been an intriguing player since joining the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He’s typically been used as a rotational piece and specializes playing inside on passing downs, but he could see an increased workload if his exceptional play continues. With Chris Jones and Derrick Nnadi seeing limited reps in practice while trying to get healthy, Wharton has taken over as an enforcer and looked dominant. Pro Football Focus graded him as their highest-rated defensive player for the Chiefs in the first game of the preseason, and he will look to continue that play to solidify his spot on the team (and perhaps raise his spot in the rotation) this weekend.
Safety Jaden Hicks
Jaden Hicks is a guy who can play all over the secondary and will do anything defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will ask of him. This makes him an exciting player to watch in the secondary, but safety will be his typical role in the defense. The rookie looked good in his first preseason showing and will look to continue to show off his skills to secure his spot on a team that has a deep group to contend with.
As the Chiefs get closer to making roster decisions, each snap in the preseason will count, especially for those players who may be sitting on the bubble heading into the final preseason game. These four guys are looking to separate themselves against the Lions as to not leave a doubt in the coaches minds that they deserve a seat at the table before they even get to that last game before the regular season.