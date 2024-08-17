LIVE BLOG: Follow Lions' Second Preseason Game Against Chiefs
With the regular season fast approaching, the Detroit Lions are set to play their second of three preseason games Saturday against the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
The Lions rested a majority of their starters in the preseason opener and likely could do so again Saturday, electing to get a good look at their young players as well as a plethora of depth options trying to make the roster.
Coach Dan Campbell and company may have their hands full in this case, as the Chiefs reportedly plan to play their starters for the first half of Saturday's game. This test will be good for the Lions' young players, as they have the opportunity to make a statement against the best that Kansas City has to offer.
With rookie cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw both dealing with injuries, the Lions could get a good look at players such as Kindle Vildor, Khalil Dorsey and Steven Gilmore in the secondary.
It also provides the team with a chance to further evaluate it's style defensively, which is something defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has been doing throughout training camp with all the new personnel in the secondary.
MORE: How to watch Saturday's preseason matchup between Lions, Chiefs
“This is what training camp is for, to figure out the things that you like to do. How can you attack an offense? And how does it look, really? You don’t want to just go into a game and just throw things out there," Glenn said. "You want to do whatever you can to help the players, put them in the best position to go out there and be successful. But you’re right, we do have some guys that can go out there and play press-man coverage, we do have guys that can attack the quarterback. The more guys you have like that, the more you try to put them in a position to go and do it.”
Follow along for updates all throughout Saturday's game between the Lions and Chiefs.