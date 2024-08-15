Andy Reid Reveals Chiefs' Preseason Week 2 Plan, Jawaan Taylor Injury Update
The Kansas City Chiefs have wrapped up training camp ahead of the 2024 NFL season, and head coach Andy Reid provided insight on two important issues following Thursday's practice.
On Wednesday, starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor left practice early due to a shoulder injury. On Thursday, Reid was asked if he expects Taylor's injury to be long-term.
"No, he won't go this weekend, but I think he's going to be OK," Reid said.
Regarding the rest of the team's preseason plans for the second week of exhibitions, Reid revealed the schedule for how the team intends to split playing time on Saturday against the Detroit Lions.
"As far as the play time goes, the ones will take a half and then we'll kind of fill in after that and just kind of see how the rest of that goes for the third and fourth quarters," Reid said.
Reid was also asked about the health of left guard Joe Thuney and cornerback Jaylen Watson and their status for Saturday's game. Reid said he doesn't expect Watson to play and that he isn't "going to force it" to get Thuney on the field.
Among other preseason planning, Reid said "there's a chance" the team would like to get backup quarterback Carson Wentz some playing time with the first-team offense, simulating the situation Wentz would enter if Patrick Mahomes missed any time due to injury. Reid said he'll "play it by ear" and that Wentz will "be ready to do that."
Can Reid's stated preseason plan be trusted?
It's worth remembering that Reid said the starters would play for the entire first quarter in Week 1 before the second-stringers got the second quarter of action. When the game arrived, Mahomes and the starters played just one drive before Carson Wentz led the backups through three short drives. Third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun entered the game with more than 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter.
Ultimately, it is fair to expect to see more of the Chiefs' starters in the second preseason game, but probably not for a full half. In Arizona in 2023, Mahomes led a touchdown drive that ended just before the end of the first quarter, before Reid pulled Mahomes in favor of Shane Buechele in the second quarter. It's also likely the last time we'll see Mahomes before the start of the regular season, as Buechele got the third preseason game start last year.