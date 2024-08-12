Andy Reid Provides Injury Updates on Hollywood Brown, Chris Jones, McKade Mettauer
The Kansas City Chiefs saw several key players return to practice on Monday in St. Joseph, Missouri before head coach Andy Reid provided some key details about the Chiefs who remained sidelined just two days after the Chiefs' preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Reid began with the latest news regarding wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who suffered a sternoclavicular dislocation on the first play of Saturday's game. Reid confirmed two positive updates regarding Brown's recovery.
"They were able to get the joint back into place without surgery, which is a positive," Reid said. "And then we'll just see on the recovery. He's back in Kansas City now, he stayed over in Jacksonville until they got that thing situated."
Reid provided even better news regarding safety Bryan Cook, who was a surprise absence at Monday's practice.
"Yes, he was not there, personal matters," Reid said before revealing the reason for Cook's departure. "Baby on the way."
For the rest of the team's injury report on Monday, Reid said that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was sick and that defensive tackle Chris Jones (shoulder) and wide receiver Jaaron Hayek (shoulder) are both "making progress" in their return. Offensive lineman Wanya Morris has a bone bruise on his knee, according to Reid.
Rookie undrafted free agent offensive lineman McKade Mettauer left the Jaguars game with a knee injury on Saturday, but Reid said on Monday that Mettauer avoided the worst-case scenario.
"McKade had a tear in the MCL, it wasn't the ACL, so that's a positive," Reid said. "No surgery required, we'll just see how he does here in the next few days, how that thing works out. It might be longer than that, but we'll see."
Reid only briefly mentioned the return of safety Justin Reid and linebacker Nick Bolton who both participated in Monday's non-padded practice after long absences from training camp action.