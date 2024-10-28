Chiefs vs. Raiders Snap Counts: DeAndre Hopkins Sees Sizable Workload in KC Debut
The Kansas City Chiefs rose to 7-0 with a 27-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, remaining the NFL's lone unbeaten squad. Who stood out in KC's victory and which players did the team lean on in the win?
As always, a closer look at the game's snap counts provide clues as to who the coaching staff trusts, how the team is evolving, and where the Chiefs could go next. Here are three things that jumped out from KC's snap counts in Las Vegas.
DeAndre Hopkins gets healthy workload in Chiefs debut
The biggest workload question entering Week 8 was regarding the number of snaps that newly acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins could expect in his Chiefs debut just a handful of days after getting to Kansas City. After taking 23 of the Chiefs' 72 offensive snaps (32%), Hopkins started his Chiefs career on a positive note.
Hopkins turned those snaps into three targets for two catches and 29 yards, though he was open more often than that. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes taking the blame for the duo's only missed connection on Sunday, the sky appears to be the limit for Hopkins.
While veteran Justin Watson (76%) and rookie Xavier Worthy (53%) led wide receivers in snaps taken, Hopkins was third, ahead of Mecole Hardman (29%) and Montrell Washington (7%).
Meanwhile, Worthy's number (53%, 38 of 72) is below his season average, as he had only seen the field for fewer than 60% of the snaps one other time this season (Week 3, 50%). It was a rough game at times for the rookie, despite a late touchdown that padded his box score. I'm not taking Worthy's dip as a legitimate red flag, just something to note as the Chiefs figure out their best skill position groups and while Worthy continues to get up to NFL speed.
Chiefs go heavy with tight ends, now likely without one
Speaking of the Chiefs' efforts to find the best position groupings: Four tight ends got significant work on Sunday, with Travis Kelce (57 of 72 snaps, 79%) and Noah Gray (52 of 72, 72%) leading the way. Kelce turned that workload into his most productive outing of the year, with a season-high 12 targets, 10 catches, 90 yards and one touchdown. It was an appropriate return to form for Kelce, who has received more scrutiny than his actual play has justified.
Gray's box score wasn't eye-popping, but he must be included in any discussion about the Chiefs' most reliable weapons. Two of his three receptions resulted in first downs, and I can't recall a moment in recent history when Gray has dropped a pass or appeared to be out of position when targeted by Patrick Mahomes. After perpetually playing 52% of the snaps through the first leg of his NFL career, Gray's increased workload is a welcome sight.
The unfortunate news comes at the bottom of the tight end depth chart, as Jody Fortson exited and was later carted to the locker room after being injured while attempting to recover a Raiders onside kick with two minutes left in the game. According to Nate Taylor of The Athletic,Fortson exited the locker room on crutches. After the game, head coach Andy Reid said Fortson suffered a right knee injury and that the team would be assessing the damage. If Fortson's injury is as serious as it looked, rookie Jared Wiley may need to take on a larger workload in his rookie season. Fortson took 19 offensive snaps to Wiley's 17 against the Raiders.
Cornerback depth chart challenged again
After No. 2 cornerback Jaylen Watson was injured in Week 7, the Chiefs' cornerback depth was immediately put under the microscope. Watson had been playing excellent football, while KC's other corners struggled to challenge him for the job in training camp or preseason action. Nazeeh Johnson got the start in Nevada but was knocked out with a concussion in the first half. Johnson recorded 18 snaps before exiting the game, leaving Joshua Williams (39 of 58 defensive snaps, 67%) as the next man up. Chris Rolland-Wallace was close behind, taking 31 snaps (53%). Keith Taylor, who signed to the active roster from KC's practice squad after Watson was placed on injured reserve, played special teams and did not take a defensive snap.
Meanwhile, Trent McDuffie took 100% of the snaps once again as one of the league's best.