Chris Jones Reflects on Win Over Ravens and Leo Chenal's Role in KC's Defense
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones had one of the hardest jobs in the NFL when the reigning back-to-back champions began their year against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night: get to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and bring him down before the two-time MVP makes something happen. After the game, a visibly exhausted Jones took questions from the media and reflected on the climactic ending to the NFL's first game of the 2024 season.
"First off, heck of a job by them to even get it in the red zone with like 40 seconds left to go," Jones said. "There was a lot of effort and a lot of grit that was played in the last few plays from our defense. We were able to hold on. We were inches away from going into overtime in the first game of the year. We knew it was going to be a battle. It was an exciting game, it came down to literally the end. That’s a playoff-caliber team right there with an MVP quarterback. We look forward to seeing them later on down the road."
One addendum to Jones's quote: the Ravens appeared set to go for a two-point conversion when head coach John Harbaugh believed that tight end Isaiah Likely had scored with no time remaining, meaning there would have been no overtime — just one more play to win or lose the game.
Jones was also asked about the performance of third-year linebacker Leo Chenal, who was frequently asked to spy Jackson. Jones highlighted Chenal's versatility, which was on full display against Baltimore.
"He did a really good job," Jones said. "We ask a lot from Leo. We ask him to play 3-tech in certain formations that we have. We ask him to play rover. We ask him to be an outside rusher. It just goes to show how durable Leo is for this defense."
Jones was also asked, in the context of his Week 1 absence last season due to a contract dispute that extended into the regular season, if Thursday night's game was any more meaningful or emotional for the veteran.
"Anytime I play, I play with emotions," Jones said. "I play meaningful. I don't think no game is different. Even though I didn’t play the first game last year, let’s put the past behind us."