How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans: NFL Week 16 TV, Odds, Preview
Another week of the 2024-25 NFL season is arriving, which means the Kansas City Chiefs will soon square off against the Houston Texans in a battle between two AFC playoff teams.
It's the first regular-season meeting between these two squads since late in the 2020 campaign, when Patrick Mahomes threw for 336 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 30-24 win. Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud wasn't with the organization then, however, and the pairing of him and head coach DeMeco Ryans has given the team some stability. While imperfect, the Texans are capable of giving the reigning Super Bowl champions some trouble. With the conference's one-seed in mind, though, Andy Reid's crew will surely fight just as hard in Week 16.
Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Texans on Saturday.
Game: Chiefs vs. Texans
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
Date and Time: Saturday, December 21 at 12:00 p.m. CT
TV Channel: NBC or KSHB local
Listen Live: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast
Betting Line: Chiefs -3 (as of Wednesday morning)
This contest's television broadcast team is highlighted by Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Todd Blackledge (color) in the commentary booth. Kathryn Tappen will serve as the sideline reporter for Week 16's matchup, and Carl Cheffers's crew will officiate it.
