How to Watch KC Chiefs vs. TB Buccaneers: NFL Week 9 TV, Odds, Preview
The Kansas City Chiefs are back under the Monday Night Football bright lights for Week 9, and they'll be squaring off against an NFC opponent now that they've returned home.
Coming to town are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who boast a 4-4 record through eight games. With quarterback Baker Mayfield enjoying perhaps the best season of his career, the reigning NFC South champions are attempting to make the playoffs once again. On the other hand, star receivers Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ankle) are nursing injuries, so Tampa Bay has their work cut out for them.
Kansas City, meanwhile, is the NFL's last remaining undefeated team at 7-0. Andy Reid's crew isn't necessarily shining in the style points department but as it battles its own set of injuries, the back-to-back Super Bowl champions look good as November begins. Now back in front of the home crowd, they'll be looking to secure a win against some tough competition.
Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Buccaneers early next week.
Game: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
Date and Time: Monday, November 4 at 7:15 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN or KMBC local
Listen Live: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast
Betting Line: Chiefs -8.5 (as of Wednesday)
This contest's television broadcast team is highlighted by Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (color) in the commentary booth. Lisa Salters will serve as the sideline reporter for Week 9's matchup, and John Hussey's crew will officiate it.
