Kansas City Chiefs Stats and Milestones for Week 17 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday, the team itself can accomplish a first-time feat. Additionally, strong performances from individual players on Christmas Day can see them rise up the ranks if they hit specific benchmarks.
Let's take a look at some of the most intriguing stats and milestones within reach for the Chiefs in Week 17.
Information courtesy of the Chiefs' official Week 17 game notes.
A Chiefs team record is at stake in Week 17
With their Week 16 win over the Houston Texans, the Chiefs matched their highest single-season win total with their 14th victory of the 2024-25 campaign. That tied the 2020 and 2022 seasons at No. 14. On Wednesday, Andy Reid's crew can stand alone with a win in Pittsburgh. It's uncommon, even in a 17-game season, that a club hits the 15-win mark. Given all the injuries and adversity Kansas City has dealt with this year, doing so would be a massive testament to the team's championship DNA.
Patrick Mahomes within striking distance of an NFL legend
Since opening the year with six touchdowns and eight interceptions, Patrick Mahomes has been playing much better. Dating back to a Week 8 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the two-time NFL MVP has thrown 17 touchdowns to just three picks. Should he toss three touchdowns on Christmas Day, he'll pass Pro Football Hall of Fame signal-caller Peyton Manning for the most touchdown passes in a player's first eight seasons. Considering Mahomes made just one start as a rookie and may not play in Week 18 against the Denver Broncos, he'll need a big-time Week 17 performance to leapfrog Manning.
Travis Kelce watch continues on Christmas Day against Steelers
Another week, another chance for Travis Kelce to etch his name in the Kansas City history books yet again. Having last scored in Week 10 against the Broncos, the football world has waited quite a while for Kelce to pass Tony Gonzalez for the most receiving touchdowns in Chiefs history. Is this finally the week? Potentially, and Kelce can also hit the 1,000 career receptions mark with just four catches in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. There's plenty on the line for him as he wraps up year No. 12 in the NFL.
Time for Xavier Worthy to shine on Wednesday?
In recent weeks, Chiefs rookie wideout Xavier Worthy has been growing on the fly and becoming a more potent option for opposing defenses to account for. That continued against Houston when he hauled in a season-high seven passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. With one additional touchdown in Week 17, Worthy can enter a tie for second place for the most touchdowns by a rookie in Chiefs history. Rashee Rice's seven touchdowns from 2023 spoiled the team, but Worthy's debut campaign has also delivered plenty of ups as of late.