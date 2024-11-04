Kansas City Chiefs Stats and Milestones for Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in action this week, getting one extra day of rest and taking the field on Monday Night Football against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the ultimate goal is to secure a team win, several individuals can also rise up the leaderboards should they have good performances under the bright lights.
Let's take a look at some of the most intriguing stats and milestones within reach for the Chiefs in Week 9.
Information courtesy of the Chiefs' official Week 9 game notes.
Travis Kelce within striking distance of a Chiefs legend
Tight end Travis Kelce turned in his best performance of the season last weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders, hauling in 10 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. That score wound up being his first of the year, potentially paving the way for more big-time games moving forward. If Kelce can snag another touchdown on Monday, he'll tie Kansas City legend Tony Gonzalez for the most receiving touchdowns in franchise history. Two trips to the end zone would make Kelce the sole leader, so there's plenty at stake for him in Week 9.
A Chris Jones sack can elevate him on the franchise leaderboard
Despite impacting the game in other areas, defensive tackle Chris Jones hasn't notched a single sack since September. For yet another week, he remains behind Justin Houston for the fourth-most sacks in franchise history dating back to 1982. If the CEO of 'Sack Nation' can get a half or full sack on Monday, he'll be all alone in fourth place on the leaderboard. He has some work to do before catching Neil Smith – his 86.5 sacks are eight more than Jones's mark – but this game could see a massive accomplishment nonetheless.
Another shot at long-range greatness for Harrison Butker
With the Chiefs' offense improving a bit in the past couple of games, kicker Harrison Butker hasn't been needed quite as often. The veteran hasn't tried a 50-plus yard boot since Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints, and he hasn't converted on one since Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons. Should he get back to finding success from distance, he'll tie New York Jets standout Greg Zuerlein for the sixth-most such makes since Butker entered the NFL in 2017.
Andy Reid with a chance to set a new personal best
For all the dominance Andy Reid has had in his career and the extended stretch he's a part of with the Chiefs, one would think it's virtually impossible for him to find another way to set a personal record. If Kansas City takes down Tampa Bay on Monday night, however, that's exactly what he'll do. With a victory, Reid would mark the longest winning streak of his career at 14 games. That figure includes the postseason. It's easy to forget that since their Christmas Day defeat at the hands of the Raiders, the Chiefs haven't lost. Reid can reach a new level with one more triumph in Week 9.