KC Chiefs vs. SF 49ers: 5 Questions and Week 7 Matchup Prediction
The bye week is a thing of the past, and the Kansas City Chiefs are getting a major test right out of the gate in the second half of their 2024-25 season.
For Week 7, the reigning champions are heading west to square off against the same club they faced earlier this calendar year in Super Bowl LVIII. The San Francisco 49ers, off to a 3-3 start to the year, are in desperate need of a victory for momentum and surely want to get some revenge in the process. On the other side, however, the visitors are looking to keep a perfect record intact as the season approaches its midpoint.
What's important to know about Sunday's Chiefs vs. 49ers matchup? How could the action unfold? Jose Sanchez III of San Francisco 49ers On SI was kind enough to answer five questions for me to cover all of that and more.
Is there a new update on Christian McCaffrey? How much has his injury impacted the 49ers' offense?
JS: No updates on the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Kyle Shanahan has been keeping it vague on him. It feels like he doesn’t want to jinx it. The last thing mentioned about McCaffrey from Shanahan was that he was going to start working out on the field a couple of weeks ago. It sounds like it’s been going smoothly so far since nothing has been said. I would estimate that he returns on Nov. 10 after the 49ers’ bye week. He will have had ample time to adjust by then, but luckily for the Chiefs, they won’t face him.
Expanding on the McCaffrey tidbit, how has Brock Purdy stepped up in year three to help offset that?
JS: Brock Purdy has been silky smooth this season. Anyone who still believes he’s reliant on the talent around him is a lost soul. One way he’s stepped up this year is by keeping drives alive. He’s gaining a first down on about 41 percent of his dropbacks this season, which is the most of any quarterback this season per Next Gen Stats. He’s shouldering the burden of McCaffrey’s absence nicely. However, he is failing in the red zone. The 49ers are allergic to touchdowns when they get into the red zone this year. I have found countless examples this season of Purdy not seeing the wide open receiver because he’s locking onto a different receiver early or isn’t being decisive. That changed against the Seahawks last week, but I doubt it sustains against the Chiefs who are actually a solid defense.
Rate the job Nick Sorensen has done so far this season. How much of a challenge is facing his defense?
JS: Nick Sorensen has been decent so far for a rookie play caller. It’s tough to truly grade him out though because his players have been letting him down a lot. Execution has been an issue, especially with tackling. If Isiah Pacheco was playing, then he’d have a field day. The 49ers would let him slip through their hands. Really, the only challenge against this defense is the same as it’s always been. How do you slow down the pass rush and can Patrick Mahomes stay alive for the secondary to break down after a while?
There hasn’t been a ton of disguising or blitzing from this group. It’s fairly standard. Although, I think Sorensen is still finding his own identity since this is going to be his seventh game calling plays. My main concern with him is matching up his players correctly. Too many times this year, he’s had his worst defenders on the opposing team’s best player. You would think Fred Warner is going to guard Travis Kelcie, but I wouldn’t be shocked if it’s the mediocre De’Vondre Campbell.
Individual matchups to watch on Sunday?
JS: I have two riveting matchups I’ll be watching, and the first is rookie OL Dominick Puni against Chris Jones. On paper, Jones should be winning every rep. However, Puni has easily been a top-10 guard this year. He’s elite as a run blocker and solid as a pass blocker. If the 49ers had him in the Super Bowl, then they’re probably champions. I know for sure they wish they did. They haven’t been able to slow down Jones ever, which is funny since they always neutralized Aaron Donald against the Rams. I can’t wait to see how Puni holds up.
The second matchup is Kyle Shanahan against Steve Spagnuolo. Shanahan had his lunch money taken by Spagnuolo in the Super Bowl and the last regular-season outing two years ago. That has to be eating him up internally. Shanahan is surely going to want to get him back on that, but can he do it? Their red zone efficiency has been disappointing and he’s responsible for it like Purdy, if not more. It should be a huge challenge for them.
Week 7 score prediction?
JS: I actually believe the 49ers are going to win this. It feels like this week is the time when they’re finally fed up and will actually tap into the “revenge” aspect. They didn’t want to do it in the Super Bowl for whatever reason. This time, I think they will. It worked out for them last year against the Eagles and they destroyed them on their turf. The 49ers have to have the same intensity and fire, or else the Chiefs will win. I see it being a score of 27-20 and a 49ers win.
