'Special' Defensive Stops Get Praise from Patrick Mahomes After Chiefs' Win
Stop me if you've heard this before: Steve Spagnuolo's Kansas City Chiefs defense answered the call and delivered a quality performance when needed. It's something that's been made obvious seemingly countless times in recent seasons, but it was once again the case on Sunday.
In Kansas City's triumph over the Las Vegas Raiders, the team achieved a balanced victory over a bitter division rival. There were several moments where momentum seemed to flip, though, requiring someone to respond and nip that in the bud.
One of them was after an ugly third quarter interception by the Chiefs' offense. On a first-and-16 from the 2-yard line, quarterback Patrick Mahomes's pass got tipped as he released it from the end zone. Defensive back Tre'von Moehrig notched the pick and subsequent return, setting Las Vegas up with a first-and-goal from the 3-yard line.
Despite being given three chances to score and going for it on fourth down, the Raiders couldn't make anything happen and turned the ball over on downs. Mahomes, confident in the defense, didn't even feel the need to address them before that four-and-out.
"I did not, but those guys stepped up to the challenge," Mahomes said. "Obviously put them in a terrible position off the tipped pick. Not only them getting that stop, I think it just flipped the momentum of the entire game. They kind of came back in that second half and were firing on all cylinders and so for them to get that stop, then for us to have that long drive, it ended in a field goal but it kind of switched the momentum and then we were able to get the win from there."
That wasn't the only time Spagnuolo's crew rose to the occasion. On the possession prior to the biggest stop, defensive end George Karlaftis sacked Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew on third-and-goal to force a field goal. In the final frame, defensive tackle Mike Pennel sacked Minshew and forced a fumble that the Chiefs recovered. The offense would go on to ice the game with a touchdown drive.
Mahomes has never been happier to benefit from a reliable defense.
"I think the biggest thing about the defense and about this entire team is whenever your number is called, the guy is going to step up and make the play," Mahomes said. "That goes for the whole entire team but especially the defense in situations like today. They had a good drive to start the game and our defense, we lost all the momentum and they were able – in a bad situation – and that whole entire unit stepped up when their number was called to make a big-time stop. That's what it takes from great football teams. It takes greatness from everybody. It can't be one guy. That's what's made us so great for so long throughout my career. It's not all about me, it's not all about Trav (Travis Kelce), it's about this entire team, and that's what makes it so special."
Coming into Week 8, the Chiefs ranked ninth in EPA per play surrendered on defense at -0.07. With Las Vegas averaging that exact same amount (rbsdm.com) on Sunday, things shouldn't change much. As of Monday morning, Kansas City is a top-five defense in both points and yards allowed. That, combined with the ability to come up with clutch moments consistently, makes whatever year-over-year decline a moot point for the time being.
The football world certainly didn't need another example of the Chiefs pulling out a full-team win, but they got one anyway.