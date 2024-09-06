Three Takeaways from the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-20 Win Over the Baltimore Ravens
What a thriller. The Kansas City Chiefs began their three-peat campaign with a down-to-the-wire win on Thursday night, as the reigning back-to-back champions defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 27-20. What were the Chiefs' biggest factors in the win? Here are three takeaways that stood out from KC's first win of the 2024 NFL season.
KC's defensive centerpieces played like superstars
Defensive lineman Chris Jones announced his presence early in the game, stole an entire drive on one play with his strip-sack of Lamar Jackson, and continued to terrorize the Ravens' O-line throughout the game. Jones routinely hunted matchups across Baltimore's line and put together the type of dominant performance that should put him back into Defensive Player of the Year conversations he never should have left. While his ideal storybook game may have included one more hit of Jackson on the final drive, his relentless pressure was the main reason Jackson didn't take even more time to scan the field throughout the game.
Trent McDuffie, after losing a rep to Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers on Baltimore's first drive, stuffed Flowers on fourth down late in the second quarter. On first viewing, it seemed like KC's secondary, led by McDuffie and veteran safety Justin Reid, held up admirably while Baltimore struggled to find their downfield passing game.
While the non-Jones portions of the pass rush were inconsistent, the unit is built around Jones and McDuffie, with Reid captaining from the back. Linebacker Leo Chenal also deserves extra credit for being asked to spy Lamar Jackson through much of the game.
The Chiefs' offense hummed... until it didn't
For much of the night, the Chiefs' offense was smooth, fast, decisive, and explosive. Then, mistakes happened. Isiah Pacheco dropped a bullet that should have rewarded a tremendous play design, possibly even leading him into the end zone on the play. Later in the same drive, JuJu Smith-Schuster couldn't hold on to a pass at the goal line that hit him in the hands. The Chiefs settled for a field goal on that drive despite starting just 14 yards from the end zone. (A holding penalty on Travis Kelce set them back on the first play of the drive.) They also turned their next drive, which started at midfield, into just three points. With a chance to score before the half, Patrick Mahomes threw a costly interception instead of leading the offense to a chance to double-dip before and after halftime. And the issues continued.
On the first drive of the second half, a roughing the passer penalty against Baltimore undid a hold on KC, saving the offense from another self-inflicted stall-out. On the next drive, Samaje Perine couldn't haul in a pass with nothing but grass in front of him. Andy Reid even got in on the action, choosing to punt the ball from the 40-yard line. The punt resulted in a touchback, meaning the Chiefs punted for 20 yards of field position instead of giving Mahomes a chance to gain five yards in Ravens territory.
In Week 1, it's too early to panic about the possibility that 2024 could be another year of pass-catching woes and untimely turnovers. It is, however, the reason the game was in question down to the final second. Ultimately, escaping a high-level AFC showdown with a win in spite of those mistakes is a huge net positive for the Chiefs. Just expect to hear Reid say they need to clean some things up during his postgame press conference. They do — and so does he.
Rookie report: Xavier Worthy, Kingsley Suamataia show glimpses of the future
First, just watch the highlight again.
The Chiefs' first offensive drive was fast and decisive, and then Xavier Worthy touched the football. One highlight doesn't make a career, but Worthy's 21-yard touchdown run is a brilliant glimpse of what the Chiefs hope to see from Worthy's future and from second-round rookie left tackle Kingsley Suamataia's. Suamataia had a few pass protection reps that will earn some attention in the meeting room this week, but at least one of his apparent low-lights shouldn't be placed solely on his shoulders. Regardless, back to the touchdown: Worthy shows the kind of absolutely stunning game-breaking speed that his 40-yard dash time suggested, if he could bring it to the NFL level. (Looks like he can!)
Meanwhile, Suamataia starts the play at left tackle and ends the play by throwing a block downfield on the right side of the field. As Cris Collinsworth discussed later on the broadcast, Suamataia didn't get excessive help on the edge on Thursday night, and he held his own admirably, along with a few rookie growing pains. That's a win.
Worthy's second touchdown was huge for the team, but appeared to be the result of a nice release and blown coverage by Baltimore. Worthy still gets full credit for being where Mahomes expected him to be, finishing the play, and getting into the end zone, but it doesn't earn quite the accolades that the rushing touchdown brought for the rookie. Regardless, two touchdowns in his first NFL game is an outrageous start for a player who looks like a budding star.