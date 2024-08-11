Winners and Losers From Chiefs' Preseason Game vs. Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs' first preseason game of 2024 is in the books, and there's a lot to consider between now and next Saturday's contest.
Despite what head coach Andy Reid hinted at, many first-teamers didn't see the field very much against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The positive takeaway from that, however, was an extended look at the Super Bowl champs' depth in all areas. Everyone from key reserves to likely cut candidates got some work in, making for a quality effort even with the final score reflecting some progress that needs to be made.
With that in mind, let's point out some of the Chiefs' biggest winners and losers from the opening week of the preseason.
Winner: Jaden Hicks
One of the clear-cut best performers on Saturday night was rookie safety Jaden Hicks. The Day 3 draft pick shined in his unofficial NFL debut, making three tackles and having one of them be for a loss. He also made a brilliant special teams tackle, which will surely make Dave Toub proud of calling him a four-phase prospect earlier this offseason. Kansas City has a defined safety trio above Hicks but if the first-year man keeps making plays, the team may have to find ways to keep him on the field.
Loser: Backup offensive line
In the brief look at the Chiefs' starting offensive line, things were relatively clean for one possession. Once those first-teamers came off the field, though, the drop in production was significant. In addition to Mike Caliendo snapping a ball that Carson Wentz couldn't get to, run blocking for Deneric Prince was poor and pressure was surrendered too often. Luckily for Kansas City, their starters won't all be off the field in the regular season.
Winner: Carson Steele
Steele made a pair of really nice plays on Saturday, highlighting his ability to keep fighting for extra yards. The undrafted free agent was difficult to bring down, even breaking off one of his rushing attempts for 20 yards. Toss in a fourth-down score, and he certainly helped his case to make the roster. Steele brings an attitude and style the Chiefs haven't had for a while behind Isiah Pacheco.
Loser: Cornerbacks not named Trent McDuffie
One of the main talking points during training camp has been the battle for depth chart positioning behind Trent McDuffie. On Saturday, Jaylen Watson and Kelvin Joseph didn't play. That left folks like Joshua Williams, Nic Jones and others with opportunities to shine. Neither managed to do that, as Williams had a dreadful rep against Brian Thomas Jr. and Jones displayed a lack of ball skills twice. One pass to Parker Washington saw Jones end up on the positive side, but Devin Duvernay's touchdown catch was an example of learning tape.
Winner: Justyn Ross
If you can't quit Justyn Ross, you surely aren't alone after Saturday's game. He logged 23 offensive snaps against the Jaguars, hauling in one pass for 23 yards. That lone catch was brilliant and highlighted the type of receiver he is. That just so happens to be the prototype the Chiefs don't otherwise have in the wideout room. If Ross keeps making plays when given chances to, he might claw back into the battle for one of Kansas City's final receiver spots.
Loser: Louis Rees-Zammit
In complete fairness, this was Rees-Zammit's very first NFL game. It's totally expected for him to look a bit out of place and reflect a player who's still early in his development. With that said, he lacked decisiveness and burst on offense and finished with one yard on two carries. Rees-Zammit's special teams versatility remains a plus but if he's going to make the roster as a rookie, he'll need a much better showing against the Detroit Lions this weekend.