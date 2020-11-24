SI.com
Arrowhead Report
Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes: 'I'd Take Him Over Everybody'

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid didn’t worry when the Las Vegas Raiders took a three-point lead in the final two minutes of Sunday’s AFC West rivalry matchup.

He had quarterback Patrick Mahomes on his side, after all. 

“I’d take him over everybody,” Reid told reporters after the game. “And I’m lucky to have him, as we are as a team, as we are as a city.”

With 34 seconds remaining, Mahomes once again cemented his reputation, hitting tight end Travis Kelce on a 22-yard touchdown pass.

According to Reid and Mahomes, the play was originally designed to target wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who faced coverage from Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette. Mahomes extended the play and found tight end Travis Kelce instead.

“When you’re behind, he can make things happen,” Reid said. “And he sees. He’s got great vision in things around him.”

The completion was one of Mahomes’ two touchdown passes against the Raiders. The running game accounted for the other three scores, two through running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and one with running back Le’Veon Bell.

Mahomes was 34-of-45, racking up a total of 348 yards. His performance kept the Chiefs within reach of Las Vegas, who either led or remained tied with the Chiefs through the majority of the game.

The game ended with Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen intercepting Raiders quarterback Derek Carr six seconds after Mahomes scored the Chiefs’ go-ahead touchdown.

“They got a good offense, so you’re going to give up some yards,” Reid said. “The important thing is you hang with it in games like this and you bare down the best as you can as time goes on. That’s what we did. It was a pretty equally-match game back and forth.”

