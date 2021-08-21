August 21, 2021
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 17-10 Win Over the Cardinals

Here are some major takeaways from the Chiefs' second preseason game of 2021.
In their second game of the preseason, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to defeat the Arizona Cardinals by a final score of 17-10. The team is now 2-0 and will look to finish with a perfect record next week. 

There were some inconsistencies with the starters on offense — surprisingly, that included quarterback Patrick Mahomes — but the Chiefs had far more good plays than bad ones on Friday. As the roster cuts down from 85 to 80 on Tuesday, tape from this game will play a major role in final team-building decisions. Here are a few of my main takeaways from the contest. 

1. The first-team offensive line still looks good

Sure, it wasn't perfect. Sure, it's still just the preseason. There will undoubtedly be some growing pains throughout the course of the year, but the early results from the Chiefs' new-look offensive line continue to be promising. Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Lucas Niang will only get more and more comfortable as a collective unit. They looked impressive on Friday, and the scary part is that it's Week 2 of the preseason.

2. A trio of Chiefs stepped up when they needed to most

The trio of Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle and Juan Thornhill made plays on Friday, and they all needed big games. Hardman had a beautiful catch in the back of the end zone, Pringle had four receptions for 63 yards and Thornhill had an extremely impressive leaping interception. These players have been subject to criticism as of late, but they all answered when their names were called. That's a major plus for not only themselves, but for the Chiefs moving forward.

3. The city of Fountain is alive and well

After hauling in four passes for 38 yards in last week's game, wide receiver Daurice Fountain picked up where he left off in game No. 2. He finished with 54 yards on three receptions, including a play where he stretched the defense vertically and came down with a 41-yarder. The Chiefs' wideout room is stacked, so it will be difficult for Fountain to make the roster. He's doing his best to ensure he makes it an even tougher decision, though. 

4. The Chiefs have a very deep roster

Don't let the "top-heavy" narrative fool you: The Chiefs' roster has a ton of talent on it from top to bottom. There was no better example of that on Friday than the defensive line generating a consistent pass rush. Guys like Khalen Saunders, who were viewed as being on the roster bubble as recently as last week, have made tremendous strides this preseason. The age-old saying is that teams are only as good as their worst player. If that rings true for the Chiefs, they're a terrific team (color me shocked).

Aug 20, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back to pass during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
