SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Tucker D. Franklin

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium for the first time to take on the Las Vegas Raiders for the second time this season as the Chiefs look to avenge their 40-32 loss suffered earlier this year.

How to watch:

Time: 7:20 p.m. CST

TV Channel: NBC 

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Listen: 106.5 The Wolf 

On the call for the second Chiefs and Raiders matchup will be Al Micheals and Chris Collinsworth for Sunday Night Football.

The second matchup of the season between these two teams is full of subplots. How Kansas City will respond to Las Vegas' reported victory lap is on everyone's minds heading into the game.

Since the teams' first meeting, the Chiefs have gone unbeaten and the Raiders have gone 3-1. Las Vegas' 45-20 loss came to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a week after beating Kansas City. After that, the Raiders beat the Cleveland Browns 16-6, Los Angeles Chargers 31-26 and the Denver Broncos 37-12.

The Raiders currently sit second in the AFC West behind the Chiefs by two games. Las Vegas has a record of 6-3, with their three losses coming to the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and the Buccaneers.

This is the third consecutive year the Raiders have had to play Kansas City and Andy Reid off of a bye week. In those last three games, the Chiefs have outscored the Raiders by a combined 106-52, by an average score of 35-17. Despite the loss in Week 5, Reid has still beaten the Raiders 12 times in the last 15 games.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patrick Mahomes Stresses Preparation Ahead of Rematch with Raiders

Patrick Mahomes has never lost twice to the same AFC West opponent in his three seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs’ starting quarterback. He'll try to keep that streak alive against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Joe Andrews

DeAndre Baker's Signing Adds Depth At Cornerback, Which Never Hurts

As reported Tuesday night, the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to add former New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker to their practice squad. The deal isn't going to break any records or draw lots of national media attention but it will help the Chiefs down the stretch in one department: depth.

Tucker D. Franklin

Former Giants CB DeAndre Baker is Exactly Brett Veach's Type

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign former New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, and if you know anything about Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, that should come as no surprise.

ConnerChristopherson

The Chiefs and Raiders Rivalry is Alive and Well

Just as we thought the Kansas City Chiefs were going to steamroll their way through the AFC West for another year and take an unblemished divisional record into the playoffs, the Las Vegas Raiders had other ideas.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs Expected to Sign Former New York Giants CB DeAndre Baker

Former New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has had one of the league's most tumultuous offseasons. Now, it is reportedly culminating in a spot on the Kansas City Chiefs' roster.

Joshua Brisco

Clark Hunt Discusses Extensions of Head Coach Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt's decision to bring Andy Reid to Kansas City in 2013 is paying off once again. On Monday, the Chiefs extended the contracts of Reid and general manager Brett Veach.

Joe Andrews

Andy Reid Has the Chiefs Primed for a Post-Bye Week Statement Game

Andy Reid one of the best head coaches ever, and his record coming off a bye week is historically great. The Chiefs should benefit from that this Sunday.

Jordan Foote

Raiders Victory Lap 'Not Our Style,' Says Andy Reid

Following the Las Vegas Raiders' stunning 40-32 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on October 11, the Raiders reportedly did something that got under the skin of Chiefs Kingdom — and apparently head coach Andy Reid.

Tucker D. Franklin

Underrated Players on the Kansas City Chiefs

While there are many Kansas City Chiefs players who are household names, some don't get the public credit they deserve for making the Chiefs as successful as they are.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Place Offensive Linemen Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz, Martinas Rankin on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed starting offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list along with offensive lineman Martinas Rankin.

Joshua Brisco