How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium for the first time to take on the Las Vegas Raiders for the second time this season as the Chiefs look to avenge their 40-32 loss suffered earlier this year.

How to watch:

Time: 7:20 p.m. CST

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Listen: 106.5 The Wolf

On the call for the second Chiefs and Raiders matchup will be Al Micheals and Chris Collinsworth for Sunday Night Football.

The second matchup of the season between these two teams is full of subplots. How Kansas City will respond to Las Vegas' reported victory lap is on everyone's minds heading into the game.

Since the teams' first meeting, the Chiefs have gone unbeaten and the Raiders have gone 3-1. Las Vegas' 45-20 loss came to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a week after beating Kansas City. After that, the Raiders beat the Cleveland Browns 16-6, Los Angeles Chargers 31-26 and the Denver Broncos 37-12.

The Raiders currently sit second in the AFC West behind the Chiefs by two games. Las Vegas has a record of 6-3, with their three losses coming to the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and the Buccaneers.

This is the third consecutive year the Raiders have had to play Kansas City and Andy Reid off of a bye week. In those last three games, the Chiefs have outscored the Raiders by a combined 106-52, by an average score of 35-17. Despite the loss in Week 5, Reid has still beaten the Raiders 12 times in the last 15 games.