How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

Here's how you can follow along as the Kansas City Chiefs attempt to keep the good times rolling against the Buffalo Bills in front of the home crowd.

After getting back to .500 with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to have a winning record for the first time since Week 1 if they can win on Sunday night as they host the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are riding high this season, catching fire after a disappointing opening game of the 2021 campaign. Quarterback Josh Allen hasn't quite lived up to the form he had last season, but he's still the engineer of one of the NFL's most lethal offensive attacks. On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier's unit has been as steady and dominant as ever. The Chiefs will have their work cut out for them as they attempt to come away with a win that could vault them right back into the race for the AFC's No. 1 overall seed.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play tonight.

Time: 7:20 p.m. CT

TV Channel: NBC (KSHB-TV in the Kansas City area)

Live Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -3.0

The Sunday Night Football broadcast will feature the famous duo of Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth in the commentary booth. Carl Cheffers and company will officiate the Week 5 matchup.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @SIChiefs for additional content!