    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

    Here's how you can follow along as the Kansas City Chiefs attempt to keep the good times rolling against the Buffalo Bills in front of the home crowd.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    After getting back to .500 with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to have a winning record for the first time since Week 1 if they can win on Sunday night as they host the Buffalo Bills.

    The Bills are riding high this season, catching fire after a disappointing opening game of the 2021 campaign. Quarterback Josh Allen hasn't quite lived up to the form he had last season, but he's still the engineer of one of the NFL's most lethal offensive attacks. On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier's unit has been as steady and dominant as ever. The Chiefs will have their work cut out for them as they attempt to come away with a win that could vault them right back into the race for the AFC's No. 1 overall seed.

    Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play tonight.

    Time: 7:20 p.m. CT

    TV Channel: NBC (KSHB-TV in the Kansas City area)

    Live Stream: fuboTV

    Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

    Line: Chiefs -3.0

    The Sunday Night Football broadcast will feature the famous duo of Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth in the commentary booth. Carl Cheffers and company will officiate the Week 5 matchup.

    For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @SIChiefs for additional content!

    Read More: Chiefs vs. Bills Is a Prime-Time Matchup for Prime-Time Teams

    Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

    33 seconds ago
    Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is pressured but still makes an off-balance throw in a 26-17 win over the Bills. Mahomes threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Jg 101920 Bills 7 © JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE via Imagn Content Services, LLC
    Game Day

    Chiefs vs. Bills: Week 5 Preview and Prediction

    48 minutes ago
    Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) looks on prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Chiefs Activate LB Willie Gay Jr. Off Injured Reserve

    19 hours ago
    Sep 20, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (right) with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo (left) against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Assessing How the 2021 Chiefs Compare to the 2018 Chiefs

    20 hours ago
    Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls out against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Chiefs vs. Bills Is a Prime-Time Matchup for Prime-Time Teams

    Oct 9, 2021
    Nov 26, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) runs onto the field during player introductions before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Chris Jones, Charvarius Ward Questionable for Chiefs vs. Bills

    Oct 8, 2021
    Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Podcasts

    Week 5’s Chiefs vs. Bills Matchup Will Have True Playoff Implications

    Oct 8, 2021
    Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) and running back Darrel Williams (31) after his touchdown catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    What Stands Out from the Chiefs' 42-30 Win Over the Eagles

    Oct 7, 2021