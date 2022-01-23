Chiefs vs. Bills: Preview and Predictions

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs will play host to the Buffalo Bills in what is shaping up to be possibly the best game in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Both teams squared off in October and in that Week 5 battle, the Bills dominated. The Chiefs are vastly improved from that point in time, though, and should prove to be quite the challenge to the visiting team. How will the second round of the playoffs unfold for Kansas City and Buffalo? The Arrowhead Report crew makes their predictions.

Joshua Brisco: After the Tennessee Titans' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, this game is now for the right to host the AFC Championship Game next weekend. While these two teams are relatively evenly matched, the Chiefs should still win if they get strong games from Patrick Mahomes and both sides of the trenches — positions where the Chiefs still have the advantage. With a playoff-caliber game from Mahomes and pressure and containment from the KC pass-rush, the Chiefs should win an instant classic.

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Bills 27

Jordan Foote: The Chiefs are narrow favorites in this game, and that sounds about right. The Bills won the first matchup between these two clubs and are coming off one of the most impressive playoff performances ever, but the Chiefs are an entirely different team now. They're firing on just about all cylinders and because Kansas City is hosting, I'll roll with the Chiefs in this one. Patrick Mahomes normally has the advantage in one-score games and despite my best efforts to bring a final score prediction to within three points, we're settling for six here.

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Bills 24

Mark Van Sickle: This should be a fantastic game between what I believe are the two best teams in the AFC this year. The Bills have a head-to-head advantage but that 38-20 win came back in Week 5 in what seems like a lifetime ago. The Chiefs are a different team now. The biggest difference in that game was the Bills forcing four turnovers and the Chiefs forcing zero. Look for that turnover differential to change this week. The defense just needs to limit the big plays while the offense needs to continue moving the ball and taking what the Bills’ defense gives them. I think the Chiefs get it done and host a fourth straight AFC Championship Game next Sunday against the Bengals.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Bills 27

Conner Christopherson: The narratives and headlines heading into this game remind me of last year's AFC Championship Game — a lot of people last year and this year around the NFL backing or picking the Bills. We all know how that went last year. I do not think the result will be the same as last year, but I doubt Josh Allen will throw another perfect game. If the Chiefs play a clean game, I think they go on to host their fourth straight AFC Championship.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Bills 31

Taylor Witt: The NFL's two best teams take the field at Arrowhead in one of the most highly-anticipated Divisional Round matchups in playoff history. While both defenses come into the game feeling pretty good about themselves, expect stops to be at a premium today as both offenses are playing championship-caliber football. Helmed by the two best quarterbacks in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, these teams expect to score touchdowns on every drive. The last team with the ball wins, and when in doubt, go with the home team.

Prediction: Chiefs 49, Bills 42